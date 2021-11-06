China sees current account surplus in Jan.-Sept, surplus for trade in goods jumps 16% year on year

November 6, 2021



China maintained a basic balance in its international payments in the first three quarters of this year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Friday.



The country reported a current account surplus of 202.8 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months, accounting for 1.6 percent of its gross domestic product during the period, data from the administration shows.



During the January-September period, trade in goods posted a surplus of 379.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 16 percent year on year. Goods exports and imports respectively rose 31 percent and 34 percent year on year.



Trade in services saw a deficit of 82.1 billion U.S. dollars, down 30 percent year on year.



The administration also noted that the country saw a relatively high foreign direct investment inflow in the period, while outbound direct investment remained stable.



