China seen most favorably in Muslim majority countries

China seen most favorably in Muslim majority countries​



This is what I heard from my former classmates in Saudi Arabia.

I also want the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation to give China a diplomatic victory in the Muslim world, to offset USA + EU influence.

That is what China is trying to do with its Confucius Institutes.

USA + EU are afraid that countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Russia, South Africa, and Brazil would fill in the void.

Even India if it did not have problems with Pakistan would fill in the void.
 
