China Seeks “Grand Inauguration” For The Largest Infrastructure Completed Under CPEC

China aims rapid progress on a multi-billion-dollar railway line and a ‘grand inauguration’ of a 392-kilometre highway.

The government of Pakistan wants to expedite the implementation of CPEC projects: Minister for Planning and Development.

Authorities had decided to divide the Railway line project into three phases because of huge cost estimation of $8.3 billion.

Railway Line Project

China wants Grand Inauguration