China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles

China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles

China's Baidu is considering making its own electric vehicles and has held talks with automakers about the possibility, three people with knowledge of the matter said, the latest move in a race among tech firms to develop smart cars.
The search-engine leader, which also develops autonomous driving technology and internet connectivity infrastructure, is considering contract manufacturing, one of the people said, or creating a majority-owned venture with automakers.

The initiative would be a step up from internet peers such as Tencent, Amazon and Alphabet, which have also developed auto-related technology or invested in smart-car startups.

Baidu has held preliminary talks - without reaching any decisions - with automakers including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC) and China FAW Group Corp Ltd's Hongqi, on a possible venture, the people said.

They declined to be identified as the talks are private.

Baidu declined to comment. GAC said it has a strategic partnership with Baidu and that any further cooperation was subject to discussion. Geely said it was not familiar with the matter. FAW did not respond to a request for comment.

Baidu established autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. The unit mainly supplies technology powered by artificial intelligence and work with automakers such as Geely, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi with safety drivers on board in Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou, and plans to expand to 30 cities in three years. It gained approval last week to test five cars in Beijing without safety drivers.

Its talks regarding manufacturing come after Didi Chuxing last month launched a purpose-built van for ride-hailing services with automaker BYD Co Ltd. Meanwhile, tech giant Sony Corp in January unveiled an electric concept car with self-driving functions.

Building cars would represent a dramatic development in Baidu's push to diversify income streams as growth plateaus in its core search business, where revenue grew by just two percent last year.

Baidu's Nasdaq-listed shares got a five percent boost in premarket trading. Shares of Geely's Hong-Kong-listed subsidiary, Geely Automobile Holdings, were up as much as five percent in the afternoon. Shares of GAC rose about one percent.
 
Search engine electric vehicle is a hot fashion these days.
on a related news AOL announced setting up human Rickshaw research center in India.
 
Baidu miss the hot seat when they didn't invest in Xpeng.

I suggest they invest in GAC or BAIC or Geeky. They are strong in traditional automobile making but lack cutting edge new AI technology. A combo of them will make them perfect.
 
Baidu Is Said to Be Hiring for Geely-Backed Smart Car Firm

LIAO SHUMIN
DATE: 42 MINUTES AGO

Baidu Is Said to Be Hiring for Geely-Backed Smart Car Firm

(Yicai Global) Feb. 2 -- Chinese tech giant Baidu is recruiting talent for its brand new intelligent automobile firm supported by Geely Holding Group, according to a local media report.

The company is likely to be located in Shanghai with Baidu holding a 51 percent stake in it and Geely Automobile Holdings keeping the remainder, the Paper reported today, citing the Beijing-based search engine company.

On Jan. 11, Baidu confirmed that it is partnering with the car manufacturer to make smart new energy vehicles.

Baidu will support the venture with its full portfolio of core technologies, including autonomous driving platform Apollo, artificial intelligence system DuerOS, and Baidu Maps, while Geely will contribute expertise in car manufacturing, it said on Jan. 11.
 
