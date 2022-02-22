What's new

China scientists discover huge lithium deposit in Everest region

casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
2,489
1
1,754
Country
China
Location
United States
An official science publication in China is trumpeting what its quoted geologists called a “breakthrough” discovery of lithium in the same region as Mount Everest.

The hard-rock resource has the potential to host the third-biggest mine of its kind in China, according to ScienceNet.cn, a website backed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, or CAS. It’s located some 3 kilometers from the Qiongjiagang peak in the region of the world’s highest mountain.
To be sure, it’s an early-stage discovery, and there’s plenty of global mineral deposits that look promising but end up not being viable.
But the world needs massive amounts of new lithium supplies to feed accelerating demand in electric vehicles and energy storage. And for China, finding viable domestic sources would be welcome as the country relies on imports for more than 70% of its supplies, even as it dominates global battery production.
Read More: Lithium supply crunch Part II – this time it’s for real
Click to expand...
The newly-discovered resource is a type of lithium-bearing rock called spodumene, an alternative to the brine lakes that dominate supply in China and in South America. The ore deposit on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau could hold as much as 1.0125 million tons of lithium oxide, according to the cited CAS geologists.
The project is still in the very first of four stages, with the final being full exploration to come up with a detailed mine plan, according to the report. The potential mine site is also far from the core nature reserve of Mount Everest and has suitable transport links, the cited experts said.
The media attention on this mineral find comes with prices of lithium rocketing higher amid tight supplies. Lithium carbonate in China gained more than 400% in China last year, and nearly 50% so far in 2022.
(By Annie Lee, with assistance from Ocean Hou, Kevin Ding and Peng Xu)

www.mining.com

China scientists discover huge lithium deposit in Everest region

The hard-rock resource has the potential to host the third-biggest mine of its kind in China, according to ScienceNet.cn.
www.mining.com www.mining.com

China's western plateau regions are only now being seriously surveyed for mineral deposits. Together with rapidly improving transport links in the area I've bet that China's plateau region is headed for massive development in the coming years. Expect more discoveries that will make western countries green with envy. :china:
 
Last edited:
casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
2,489
1
1,754
Country
China
Location
United States
nang2 said:
Probably too expensive to process, comparing with brine deposits.
Click to expand...
No, processing costs are negligible. Lithium prices are $8000 per ton currently and rapidly increasing.

edit: info was outdated. latest prices for lithium are around $65300 per ton
 
Last edited:
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,137
3
3,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I for one approve the trimming of Everest, for far too long it has hogged all the lime light at the expense of its distant cousin (K2)..
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
18,292
4
21,461
Country
India
Location
India
Dual Wielder said:
I for one approve the trimming of Everest, for far too long it has hogged all the lime light at the expense of its distant cousin (K2)..
Click to expand...
You realize that the ecology in the Himalayas is very sensitive right? Industry and economic growth is good, but ecology is equally important. Lithium mining is considered very damaging to the environment, much like the larger rare-earth mining sector.

As someone belonging to a mountain state, I can tell you that this is not an area where we can tamper with nature in this area. The ridges and valleys around Everest is not populated (except small base camps), but it will still impact the wider region.
 
casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
2,489
1
1,754
Country
China
Location
United States
Tshering22 said:
You realize that the ecology in the Himalayas is very sensitive right? Industry and economic growth is good, but ecology is equally important. Lithium mining is considered very damaging to the environment, much like the larger rare-earth mining sector.

As someone belonging to a mountain state, I can tell you that this is not an area where we can tamper with nature in this area. The ridges and valleys around Everest is not populated (except small base camps), but it will still impact the wider region.
Click to expand...
Salt lake lithium brine mining is very damaging. This lithium oxide is different. Basically just transporting rocks out of the ground.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,137
3
3,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tshering22 said:
You realize that the ecology in the Himalayas is very sensitive right? Industry and economic growth is good, but ecology is equally important. Lithium mining is considered very damaging to the environment, much like the larger rare-earth mining sector.

As someone belonging to a mountain state, I can tell you that this is not an area where we can tamper with nature in this area. The ridges and valleys around Everest is not populated (except small base camps), but it will still impact the wider region.
Click to expand...

It was a joke..
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
18,292
4
21,461
Country
India
Location
India
casual said:
Salt lake lithium brine mining is very damaging. This lithium oxide is different. Basically just transporting rocks out of the ground.
Click to expand...
But isn't China now pushing more for Na-Ion battery research? The storage capacity is still work-in-progress but there were some journals talking about this being the more abundantly available and cheaper (in the long-term) option in the future.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

艹艹艹
CATL to Acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium in $297 Million Deal
Replies
5
Views
416
jamahir
jamahir
beijingwalker
How the U.S. fell behind in lithium, the 'white gold' , China controls over half of the world's lithium processing and refining, 3/4 battery productio
2
Replies
15
Views
741
FairAndUnbiased
F
beijingwalker
China to dominate the gobal electric vehicle (EV) market , over half the EVs made in 2026 will be coming from China
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
4K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu
dBSPL
Eti Maden succeeded in produce lithium from waste liquid of the boron production process
Replies
0
Views
199
dBSPL
dBSPL
beijingwalker
Visualizing China’s Global Dominance in Clean Energy Metals
Replies
2
Views
226
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom