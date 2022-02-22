China scientists discover huge lithium deposit in Everest region

You realize that the ecology in the Himalayas is very sensitive right? Industry and economic growth is good, but ecology is equally important. Lithium mining is considered very damaging to the environment, much like the larger rare-earth mining sector.



As someone belonging to a mountain state, I can tell you that this is not an area where we can tamper with nature in this area. The ridges and valleys around Everest is not populated (except small base camps), but it will still impact the wider region.