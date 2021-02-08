China says VK Singh’s comments on crossing LAC ‘unwitting confession’ of India’s ‘acts of trespass’

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was responding to the Union minister’s comments that India has crossed Line of Actual Control more number of times.

China says VK Singh’s comments on crossing LAC ‘unwitting confession’ of India’s ‘acts of trespass’ A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was responding to the Union minister’s comments that India has crossed Line of Actual Control more number of times.