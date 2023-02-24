China Says US Must Provide A Clear Explanation Of 'plan For The Destruction Of Taiwan'​

These statements comes at a time when tensions between US and China are already tense, due to the spy balloon incident. ​

24th February, 2023 20:47 IST

"We’re also curious what the US “plan for the destruction of Taiwan” looks like. The US needs to provide a clear explanation on this," Wenbin said.

"Since President Biden had already ordered the airship to be shot down on Feb.1, is it possible that conclusions have already been pre-drawn in the investigation report? Most likely it’ll just repeat the allegations the US has made irresponsibly against China," he added. Click to expand...

What is US plan to destroy Taiwan?​

US reportedly planning to send 200 troops to Taiwan for special training ​

A look at ties between US and Taiwan ​

China says US must provide a clear explanation of 'plan for the destruction of Taiwan' These statements comes at a time when tensions between US and China are already tense, due to the spy balloon incident.

As Russian invasion entered its second year on February 24, China stated the Ukraine crisis has taught the world many lessons, while stressing that 'clinging to the Cold War mentality leads to antagonism & confrontation; Stoking bloc confrontation leads to conflict and war and applying double-standard will certainly backfire". Addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin slammed the US over "plan for the destruction of Taiwan”.These statements come at a time when tensions between US and China are already tense due to the spy balloon incident. The tensions have gone up since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Munich Security Conference, suggested that Beijing was toying with the idea of providing lethal aid to Ukraine. China has denied this allegation and targeted US intelligence by saying that the US should come clean about the Nord Stream explosions.The remarks surfaced on a social media bombshell dropped in Washington by Garland Nixon, a renowned American radio program host, who quoted a White House insider as stating that US President Joe Biden had revealed the US plan to destroy Taiwan.“BREAKING NEWS: White House insiders leak that, when asked if there could be any greater disaster than the neocon Ukraine project, President Biden responded, wait until you see our plan for the destruction of Taiwan,” Nixon wrote in a post on February 16 without providing any clarification about the sources. Therefore, the authenticity of his claims cannot be justified.Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Alex Tsai (蔡正元) shared Nixon’s post on Facebook with a Chinese-language translation.“It has come to our attention that a certain Taiwanese politician quoted from a reportedly famous radio talk show host in Washington, who said that the White House has a plan to destroy Taiwan,” the ministry said in a statement. “Such information is unverified and false, as Taiwan-US relations continue to grow in a positive direction, and US officials repeatedly pledge to support Taiwan and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”“We want to remind people to beware of messages from certain individuals expressing anti-US sentiments or those questioning the US’ commitment to defend Taiwan, as they will take advantage of every opportunity to spread false information using sensational content,” it said. “They often echo the rhetoric that China uses for cognitive warfare to erode Taiwanese confidence in the US and damage the Taiwan-US partnerships.”Amid rising tensions between the US and China, it has come to light that Washington is preparing to send around 200 soldiers to Taiwan for special training. According to the Sputnik report, the training will be held for an expansion of the small but controversial US Marine contingent of 30 stationed in Taiwan.Notably, the Chinese government has strongly opposed US troops on the island, as Beijing sees Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, which is now being supported by western countries.The relationship between the United States and Taiwan is complex and multifaceted, shaped by historical, political, and economic factors. Taiwan is a democratic and prosperous island nation located off the southeastern coast of China, and the US has maintained unofficial diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 1979, when it switched official recognition from Taiwan to China.Despite not having official diplomatic relations, the US has maintained strong ties with Taiwan over the years, providing it with economic, military, and political support. The US is Taiwan's second-largest trading partner and its main source of arms, and the two countries also cooperate on a range of issues, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and regional security.However, the US-Taiwan relationship has also been a source of tension with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to use force to reunify the island with the mainland. The US's support for Taiwan is seen as a challenge to China's claim, and Beijing has responded by increasing military pressure on Taiwan, conducting regular military exercises and sending fighter jets and ships to circle the island.The US has sought to balance its support for Taiwan with its desire to maintain stable relations with China, which is a major economic and geopolitical power. In recent years, the US has taken steps to strengthen its ties with Taiwan, including selling arms to Taiwan, increasing high-level diplomatic contacts, and passing legislation to support Taiwan's international participation.The Biden administration has continued to maintain a strong stance on Taiwan, affirming its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including the World Health Organization. The US has also increased its military presence in the region, conducting regular naval exercises and sending high-level officials to visit Taiwan.