What's new

China says US ignoring Palestinians' plight by blocking UN meet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,408
1
74,007
Country
China
Location
China
China says US ignoring Palestinians' plight by blocking UN meet
14/05/2021 - 11:42


Beijing (AFP)

China on Friday accused the United States of "ignoring the suffering" of muslims, after Washington blocked a scheduled UN Security Council meeting aimed at addressing an intensifying conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

The US, Israel's diplomatic shield at the UN, blocked an originally scheduled Friday session despite the deepening bloodshed -- but eventually agreed to move it to Sunday, diplomats said.

As the crisis has unfurled, China has taken up the Palestinian cause at the Security Council, a venue where it frequently plays its veto card to block motions against its allies.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters the US had single handedly obstructed the Security Council from speaking out on the crisis, "standing on the opposite side of the international community".

"What we can feel is that the US keeps saying that it cares about the human rights of Muslims... but it was ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people," Hua added.

She contrasted America's reluctance at the Security Council with calls by the US, Britain and Germany for China to end repression of its Uyghur Muslim minority -- an incendiary issue in US-China relations.

"The US should realise that the lives of Palestinian Muslims are equally precious," she said.

The US, Israel's key ally, has defended the Jewish state's deadly offensive, which comes in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

But President Joe Biden's administration has also voiced alarm over civilian casualties and earlier pushed Israel to hold off on evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the immediate trigger for the flare-up.

Hua said Friday that efforts should be made to lower temperatures and prevent the crisis from escalating.

She restated that China will push the Security Council to take action soon, as well as reiterate its firm support for a two-state solution.

Security Council sessions, held by videoconference due to the pandemic, require support of all 15 members.

www.france24.com

China says US ignoring Palestinians' plight by blocking UN meet - France 24

China says US ignoring Palestinians' plight by blocking UN meet
www.france24.com www.france24.com
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,009
-17
23,556
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Well done China. The US is complicit. Blocking UN meeting that would expose Israeli war crimes against the Palestinian people.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
4,627
17
6,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Well, as I had said in other threads on this forum, this is a chance for China to step up. Not in a military sense but as a real credible player which, sometimes, the Soviets, used to be in global affairs.

American foreign policy is hijacked by the Israeli Lobby beyond recognition. The Lobby led America to the Iraq war in 2003 and China benefited a lot. Another chance is being given.
 
rambro

rambro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 28, 2017
2,279
0
4,139
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
It's an open secret that the israeli military is propped and funded by the US, unfortunately the US tax payers.
Israel gets support from other western countries too.

That is the major reason why israelis can commit atrocities with impunity.
 
Last edited:
Waqas

Waqas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2015
1,500
1
2,134
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The hypocrisy of the US is once again for the world to see, they don't care about anyone but their own selfish self interests and they will use any people, nations and civilisations to further their cause and once their cause is furthered they will throw you out like trash that they think you are.
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,764
-3
4,748
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Its like the U.S. American population is living in some upsidedown world, where kids dancing on TikTok, parents celebrating Eid al Fitr and holding prayers in traditional fashion is genocidal repression, but enduring blockades and getting blasted and tortured at gunpoint if you survive it is freedom and peace.

That the vast majority still would support this outright evil U.S. regime and this entire system they cynically call democracy while never taking any responsiblity for their regimes crimes and abuse and exploitations beyond handwaving and letters of concern.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,408
1
74,007
Country
China
Location
China
China just wants UNSC to discuss about this crisis and take actions accordingly, why did US block it? What excuse they can come up with for blocking the meeting? Just because it was brought up by China?
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
4,627
17
6,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
US is getting more shameless by the day, it'd lost all the respect the other countries used to have for it.
Click to expand...
A chance for the Chinese. I am fairly sure the Chinese are gloating over the blunders after blunders America has been committing simply because the American political class, with very few exceptions, has been hijacked by a foreign power. This is actually well documented by Mearshiemer and Walt in their seminal 'The Israel Lobby' paper from 2006, and is often also echoed by Pat Buchannan.


Some years from now on, the world will realize how a corrupted American political system, especially beholden to the Israeli Lobby, led to America's decline in the world. There is already no doubt about it that the 2003 invasion of Iraq was, on long term strategic terms, a disaster for America. And China (and to lesser extent Russia) benefited from that.
Some Americans after the 2003 war called the Zionists as a 'Jewish Cabal' inside America who spearheaded the plunge into a disastrous war.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,408
1
74,007
Country
China
Location
China
Good thing is a declining US is no longer able to invade any countries in the future, with a fast rising China constactly checking it out and sizing it up for weaknesses. checks and balance of world powers is finally being achieved.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,357
-6
16,691
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Call itas it is....where are the Arabs rulers....pathetic vermin. May Allah humiate them in this world and the next
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom