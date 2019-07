Turkey is just looking out for its own gain. They have enough problems themselves with their stagnant and faltering economy and their geopolitical troubles, they are willing to trade the Uighur issue for substantial Chinese aid. Not that I am a fan of Turkey, it's one of the biggest asshole nations in the world. It has absolutely zero moral standing in criticizing China when Turkey has a long history of genocide and oppression against the Armenians, Kurds and Greeks among many other groups.



China needs to stop this policy of mass punishment in Xinjiang, PERIOD. It is one thing to fight terrorism, it is another thing to disrespect and suffocate a people. It is one thing to punish terrorists, it is another to detain people for their religious practices, squash down on mosques and send Communist party minders to live with Uighur households. Talk about CREEPY AS ALL HELL.



Look, if China really wanted to reduce the tensions in Xinjiang, how about integrating the Uighur language and Chinese language schools and forcing the Han Chinese there to also learn Uighur? Same with Tibet. How about the PRC stick to its initial promise of all ethnic groups being equal under the law and make Han Chinese learn and embrace the local identities instead of having this colonizer's mentality and viewing Uighurs and Tibetans like they are their subjects and possessions. It is creepy and immoral. Everyone knows there is no genuine freedom of expression in Xinjiang or Tibet, so all of the professed allegiances made by Uighurs or Tibetans are done in a highly pressurized situation.

