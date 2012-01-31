China Says "Taking Countermeasures" As India Foils Ladakh Move: 10 Points

Ladakh Standoff: Chinese soldiers came "in large numbers" along the south bank of the Pangong Lake, said sources, and the intent was to unilaterally occupy areas.

Here are 10 developments in this big story:

The incidents took place overnight between August 29 and 30, according to a statement by the Army. Chinese soldiers came "in large numbers" on the hillside and along the south bank of the Pangong Lake, said sources, and the intent was to unilaterally occupy areas. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops "violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said the statement. "Indian troops preempted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," it said, adding that the army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, "but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity". Sources said there were no physical skirmishes; the Army was aware of the Chinese move and established themselves in a move to block the Chinese advance, they said. A Chinese military spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Shuili, claimed in a statement that it was India that had violated China's sovereignty. "The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures and will pay close attention to developments and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and peace and stability in border areas," said the spokesperson. A deadlock over parts of Ladakh where the Chinese army set up camp earlier this year has not been resolved despite five rounds of talks between the militaries of both nations. A week ago, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had said India has "military options" to deal with China if the military and diplomatic level talks did not produce results. The stand-off between India and China which started in April-May peaked on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action at Galwan Valley. Some 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the clash, though Beijing never confirmed figures. The two nations had agreed on disengagement since but the withdrawal of troops is still not complete. Chinese soldiers continue to occupy positions in depth on slopes along Finger 5 and on slopes extending towards Finger 8, on the north bank of the Pangong Lake, satellite pictures showed. India believes the Line of Actual Control lies at Finger 8, near Fort Khurnak, a historic site in the area. China believes the LAC is at Finger 4 and has prevented Indian soldiers from patrolling beyond the point since April.

