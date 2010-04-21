China says Taiwan independence ‘means war’ as it defends heightened military activity

CAPRICORN-88 said: China stance on its Province of Taiwan has always been very consistent.



If Tsai dare to declare independent, there may be 3 possible outcome.



1. China will invade Taiwan and reclaimed the island. China is compelled to act under its anti-secessionist law. USA cannot even do anything except to send its military planes to quickly evacuate her independent contractors aka spies. people from there or possibly Tsai as well. Reminds me of the fall of Saigon.



2. A military coup de tat in Taiwan. Tsai be arrested and imprisoned by Taiwan Military and the declaration reversed.



3. Tsai and her henchmen will be assassinated. Everyone know that Taiwan is controlled by the triads and they cannot allowed this silly woman to upset the status quo. Bad for business. Click to expand...

If there is a contingency, Xi Jinping could order an attack on Taiwan at any time.If there is no contingency, it can wait for another 4 years (end of Biden administration) when China will have JL-3 on Type 096 SSBN escorted by Type 095 SSN as well as three aircraft battlegroups, railgun Type 055 and H-20 stealth bombers. Those platforms will reduce PLA casualties to near zero.The list of bombing targetsas very accurate