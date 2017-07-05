China says no Indian soldier killed in recent Ladakh conflict, calls India’s protests sign of guilty mind

crankthatskunk said: Following the fresh confrontation with Indian troops in Ladakh, China has said no Indian soldiers were killed in the latest conflict. China went on to blame India for the escalation in Ladakh.







China has said that in the latest conflict between Indian and Chinese troops on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, no Indian troops have been killed. China has also continued to blame India for the latest confrontation between the two armies in Ladakh.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, “On my understanding, no Indian troops died along the border.” She was referring to the latest conflict on the intervening night of August 29-30.



Asked about the intrusion into Pangong Tso banks on the southern side, Hua Chunying said, “You just said that the Indian side pre-empted China’s action. In China we have a saying about a guilty mind protesting conspicuously he’s innocent. That’s what India did. It shows that the Indian troops illegally crossed the line in provocation and unilaterally changed the status quo and broke the two sides’ agreement and consensus.”



She went on to further blame India saying the Indian Army has “repeatedly” violated the “consensus and agreements with force”.





“The responsibility lies entirely with Indian side. China has exercised great restraint to avoid escalation, being communicating through diplomatic military channels. China urged Indian side to discipline frontline troops, stop provocation, stop actions of illegal trespasses and stop actions leading to escalation and complication,” said the foreign ministry spokesperson.



This comes a day after India said that China had again engaged in "provocative action" even as military talks were underway following PLA’s latest attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.





India has maintained that the Chinese side violated the previously agreed understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of August 29 in an attempt to change the status quo. The attempt is being seen as China's bid to open a new front in the prolonged border standoff in a fresh confrontation that was thwarted by the Indian troops.



Despite having provoked India, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, “Hope India will work together with China for the same goal, implement the leaders’ consensus and the two sides’ agreements and work with concrete actions to contribute to peace and tranquility along the border.”



IT seems that the shi* has started to hit the fan.

What else did you expect them to say when the Indian military has not announced any casualties? Indeed even at Galwan, the Indian government never formally said there were any Chinese solders killed (contrary to their ridiculous claims of 35 to 43 PLA soldiers killed).