China says Moscow relations solid, accuses U.S. of building 'Pacific NATO'

China says Moscow relations solid, accuses U.S. of building 'Pacific NATO'

Foreign minister Wang Yi repeats calls for dialogue to end Ukraine war

March 7, 2022 17:40 JST

https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F1%252F5%252F9%252F6%252F39316951-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-164664135320220307.Wang.jpg

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks about the Ukraine war during an annual address on the sidelines of China's parliament.

China declared ties with Russia to be “rock solid” despite President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, while repeating earlier an accusation that the U.S. is trying to build a Pacific version of NATO.

“No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain a strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday at his annual news briefing on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

Wang’s support for Moscow provides Putin with a much-needed boost, as Russia faces a barrage of U.S.-led sanctions over bloodshed in Ukraine. Wang accused the U.S. of going to great lengths to form blocs to suppress China, echoing grievances cited by Moscow before the invasion.

He said the “real goal” of the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy was to form a version of NATO in the region.

“The perverse actions run counter to the common aspiration of the region for peace, development, cooperation and Win Win outcomes,” he added. “They are doomed to fail.”

Russia launched the action in Ukraine weeks after President Xi Jinping hosted Putin in Beijing and publicly declared their friendship had “no limits.” China has sought to avoid taking a position in the conflict, as it attempts to balance support for Russian efforts to challenge U.S. dominance with its interest of being regarded as a responsible major power.

Wang said the causes of the “Ukraine situation” were “complex” and had not happened overnight, noting, using a traditional Chinese expression, that “three feet of ice does not form in a single day”.

“Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,” he said.

China has already done “some work” to promote peace talks and has all along been in contact with all sides, he added.

“China is prepared to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate dialogue for peace and work alongside the international communications when needed to carry out necessary mediation,” Wang said, stopping short of clarifying whether Beijing would mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.

Wang said that China would soon offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The briefing comes as Russian forces continue their bombardment of Ukrainian cities, raising fears of mass casualties and a broader humanitarian crisis.

March 7, 2022 17:40 JST

asia.nikkei.com

Foreign minister Wang Yi repeats calls for dialogue to end Ukraine war
