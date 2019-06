China says Mike Pompeo will end up on 'the ash heap of history'for marking 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square, which Beijing is desperate to ignore

June 4, 2019, is the thirtieth anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown, where Chinese troops violently shut down out a pro-democracy occupation in central Beijing.

China has more or less written the crackdown out of its history, and routinely censors discussion of it from the internet and public life.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid tribute to the victims on Monday, and called out China, which he said "tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests."

Beijing officials hit back at Pompeo's statement, saying that critics like him "will only end up in the ash heap of history."

'The ash heap of history'