China says manner of Russia's suspension from UN Human Rights Council sets dangerous precedent

20:09, 08-Apr-2022Russia has made the decision to terminate its membership in the UN Human Rights Council, following the UN's vote in favor of suspension. China says the manner in which Russia was suspended from the Council may have set a dangerous precedent.On April 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said a decision of such significance should be based on facts. He mentioned that "The process of the resolution's drafting was not open or transparent.It didn't follow the convention of consulting with all member states and listening to their thoughts extensively.It will impact the UN governance system more and bring about serious consequences."