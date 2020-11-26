China says lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins reuters_tickersNovember 26, 2020 - 10:37BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it has lodged stern representations with the United States after Washington announced fresh Iran-related sanctions on four entities.China urged the United States to correct its mistakes, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.The United States will impose the sanctions on four entities on Wednesday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams said, accusing the entities in China and Russia of activities in promoting Iran’s missile programme.