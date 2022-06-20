What's new

China says latest anti-ballistic missile test ‘achieved objective’

  • Land-based mid-course interceptor was tested within Chinese borders and not aimed at any country, according to defence ministry
  • It’s the sixth publicly announced test since 2010 and military analysts say it is likely the system has already been deployed
China carried out a successful anti-ballistic missile test on Sunday night, its defence ministry said, a year after the last one.
The land-based mid-course missile was tested within China’s borders and “achieved its objective”, the Ministry of National Defence said in a brief statement. It said the missile test was defensive in nature and not aimed at any country.
It is China’s sixth publicly announced land-based anti-ballistic missile test since 2010. The last such missile interceptor test was in February 2021.
China says latest anti-ballistic missile test ‘achieved objective’

Land-based mid-course interceptor was tested within Chinese borders and not aimed at any country, according to defence ministry.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538769337481170944

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538230078353866752
 

