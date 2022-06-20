China says latest anti-ballistic missile test ‘achieved objective’

Land-based mid-course interceptor was tested within Chinese borders and not aimed at any country, according to defence ministry

It’s the sixth publicly announced test since 2010 and military analysts say it is likely the system has already been deployed

China carried out a successful anti-ballistic missile test on Sunday night, its defence ministry said, a year after the last one.The land-based mid-course missile was tested within China’s borders and “achieved its objective”, the Ministry of National Defence said in a brief statement. It said the missile test was defensive in nature and not aimed at any country.It is China’s sixth publicly announced land-based anti-ballistic missile test since 2010. The last such missile interceptor test was in February 2021.