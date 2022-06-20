- Land-based mid-course interceptor was tested within Chinese borders and not aimed at any country, according to defence ministry
- It’s the sixth publicly announced test since 2010 and military analysts say it is likely the system has already been deployed
The land-based mid-course missile was tested within China’s borders and “achieved its objective”, the Ministry of National Defence said in a brief statement. It said the missile test was defensive in nature and not aimed at any country.
It is China’s sixth publicly announced land-based anti-ballistic missile test since 2010. The last such missile interceptor test was in February 2021.
China says latest anti-ballistic missile test ‘achieved objective’
Land-based mid-course interceptor was tested within Chinese borders and not aimed at any country, according to defence ministry.
www.scmp.com