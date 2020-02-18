China Says Japan-US Security Treaty a Product of Cold War Chief Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday said China had “continued to flout international rules.”

China on Wednesday called the Japan-U.S. mutual security pact a product of the Cold War following U.S. criticism of the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in Japanese-claimed territorial waters over the weekend.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also reasserted China’s claim to a string of tiny, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea controlled by Japan.“The U.S.-Japan security treaty is a product of the Cold War, which should not harm a third party’s interest or endanger regional peace and stability," Wang said at a daily briefing. China has long accused those who challenge its behavior as maintaining a “Cold War mentality."The 1960 security treaty assures the U.S. would come to Japan's aid in the event of an outside attack on Japanese forces or territory.