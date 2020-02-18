Prince Kassad
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 19, 2020
- 594
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Altering title for flamebait
China on Wednesday called the Japan-U.S. mutual security pact a product of the Cold War following U.S. criticism of the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in Japanese-claimed territorial waters over the weekend.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also reasserted China’s claim to a string of tiny, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea controlled by Japan.
“The U.S.-Japan security treaty is a product of the Cold War, which should not harm a third party’s interest or endanger regional peace and stability," Wang said at a daily briefing. China has long accused those who challenge its behavior as maintaining a “Cold War mentality."
The 1960 security treaty assures the U.S. would come to Japan's aid in the event of an outside attack on Japanese forces or territory.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also reasserted China’s claim to a string of tiny, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea controlled by Japan.
“The U.S.-Japan security treaty is a product of the Cold War, which should not harm a third party’s interest or endanger regional peace and stability," Wang said at a daily briefing. China has long accused those who challenge its behavior as maintaining a “Cold War mentality."
The 1960 security treaty assures the U.S. would come to Japan's aid in the event of an outside attack on Japanese forces or territory.
China Says Japan-US Security Treaty a Product of Cold War
Chief Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday said China had “continued to flout international rules.”
www.military.com