What's new

China says its fighter pilots are battling AI aircraft in simulated dogfights, and humans aren't the only ones learning

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,760
21
16,232
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1623863526175.png

China is using artificial intelligence to hone the skills of Chinese fighter pilots. STR/AFP via Getty Images
  • China has been pitting pilots against AI-driven aircraft in training simulations.
  • A commander told the PLA Daily that the AI aircraft were "sharpening the sword" for Chinese pilots.
  • The AI was also learning, highlighting the potential for AI systems in its armed forces.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page.
www.businessinsider.com

China says its fighter pilots are battling AI aircraft in simulated dogfights, and humans aren't the only ones learning

One experienced pilot said that as he battled the AI, it would study his moves, throwing them back at him in later rounds.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom