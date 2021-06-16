FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China is using artificial intelligence to hone the skills of Chinese fighter pilots. STR/AFP via Getty Images
- China has been pitting pilots against AI-driven aircraft in training simulations.
- A commander told the PLA Daily that the AI aircraft were "sharpening the sword" for Chinese pilots.
- The AI was also learning, highlighting the potential for AI systems in its armed forces.
China says its fighter pilots are battling AI aircraft in simulated dogfights, and humans aren't the only ones learning
One experienced pilot said that as he battled the AI, it would study his moves, throwing them back at him in later rounds.
www.businessinsider.com