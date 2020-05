China says its economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter as the country battled coronavirus

China reported that its first quarter GDP contracted by 6.8% in 2020 from a year ago as the coronavirus outbreak seriously impacted the world’s second largest economy.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted China’s GDP would shrink by 6.5% in the January to March quarter, compared to a year ago. The forecasts from 57 analysts polled ranged from a 28.9% contraction to a 4% expansion

China’s economy came to standstill earlier in the year as Beijing implemented large-scale shutdowns and quarantines to limit human contact as it sought to contain the coronavirus disease, formally known as Covid-19.

Industrial production dropped 8.4% in the first quarter, and marked a 1.1% decline in March.

Fixed-asset investment fell 16.1% in the first quarter.

Retail sales fell 19% in the first quarter. Sales of consumer goods fell 15.8% in March, while online sales of physical goods rose 5.9%.

‘Demand shock’

Growth for 2020