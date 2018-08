China said on Wednesday that it plans to launch two robots to the moon in December.

The new mission, called Chang'e-4, aims to set a lunar rover and lander on the far side of the moon.

The robots will study the geology and chemistry of the moon's most ancient and mysterious rocks.

Another goal of the mission is to see whether the region is quiet enough (from human activity) to build a sensitive deep-space radio telescope.

A bonus experiment on Chang'e-4 will try to grow plants and worms on the moon.

