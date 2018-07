China says it punished almost 37,000 officials for violating frugality rules

China's anti-graft watchdog reportedly punished 36,618 officials in the first half of 2018 for violating tough Communist Party frugality rules, including one "ministerial level" official.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a sweeping campaign to root out corruption since coming to power more than six years ago, jailing dozens of senior officials.