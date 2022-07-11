What's new

China says India risks scaring away investors with raids on its companies

edition.cnn.com

China says India risks scaring away investors with raids on its companies

India risks damaging its reputation among foreign investors with its "frequent investigations" into Chinese companies, Beijing said this week.
China's embassy in India said in a statement Thursday that probes by Indian authorities into Chinese companies were disrupting "normal business activities" and chilling "the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries, including Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India."
The criticism comes after India's Enforcement Directorate — the country's main financial investigation agency — raided major Chinese smartphone company Vivo over allegations of money-laundering earlier this week.
In a press release on Thursday, the Indian agency said it had carried out searches at 48 Vivo locations in the country, and seized 4.65 billion rupees ($60 million) from 119 bank accounts, including fixed deposits, cash and gold bars.



Oh, too bad.
 
I recommend that the Chinese investors forget India and invest in Bangladesh Export zones to produce labor-intensive-manufacturing products for export, many of which are being set up right now. A total of one hundred zones will be built, about 25% are close to completion, past utilities and land development stage.

They can contact these govt. organizations to look into specifics and detail.

Bangladesh entrepreneurs will always welcome business partners from China with open arms.



BIDA - Home

www.bida.gov.bd www.bida.gov.bd

One Stop Service by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)

One Stop Service is an online platform integrating relevant Government agencies for providing efficient and transparent services to domestic and foreign investors
bidaquickserv.org bidaquickserv.org

@MH.Yang, @Beast brothers please spread the word, Manjala is open for business !
 
