China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

AFP Published August 5, 2022

0516554292e7cb0.jpg


BEIJING: China on Friday said it was cancelling several defence meetings and suspending key climate talks with the United States after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan this week.

Beijing will "suspend the China-US climate change talks" and nix plans for a call between military leaders as well as two security meetings, the foreign ministry said, citing Pelosi's "disregard of China's strong opposition and stern representations" on the Taiwan visit.

China and the United States -- the world's two largest carbon emitters -- unveiled a surprise climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.

They pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, and vowed to meet regularly to "address the climate crisis".

Beijing reacted with bombastic threats and military drills in the lead-up to and aftermath of Pelosi's visit, which it sees as an unacceptable escalation of ties between Washington and Taiwan's current pro-independence leaders.

The foreign ministry said Friday it was suspending cooperation with Washington on repatriating illegal migrants, judicial assistance and transnational crime, as well as anti-drug action.

It said earlier that it would impose unspecified sanctions on Pelosi and her family.

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

BEIJING: China on Friday said it was cancelling several defence meetings and suspending key climate talks with the...
No economic break up, because every ruling elite in the world wants sweet dollars and western luxuries bought with them, starting by the Chinese.
 
Luxuries items and good healthcare, what ruling elite wish.

Without Western commerce Chinese ruling elite will short their hope of life 10 years.
But China's life expectancy is longer than US, US depends on Chinese drugs, without them, Americans average life span will be shortened more than 10 years.

Opinion: U.S. dangerously dependent on Chinese drugs

"Hundreds of Americans died from tainted supplies of Chinese-made heparin in 2007 and 2008."
U.S. Dependence on Pharmaceutical Products From China

Last month, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission held a hearing on the United States’ growing reliance on China's pharmaceutical products. The topic reminded me of a spirited discus…
But China's life expectancy is longer than US, US depends on Chinese drugs, without them, Americans average life span will be shortened more than 10 years.
I'm talking about ruling elite wants, I dont talk about common people needs.

Chinese ruling elite needs Western commerce, Chinese common people doesnt need Western commerce.
 
I'm talking about ruling elite wants, I dont talk about common people needs.

Chinese ruling elite needs Western commerce, Chinese common people doesnt need Western commerce.
Elites are also humans needing what humans need, I have facts to back my point, where is yours? any links or sources?
 

