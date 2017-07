Many specialists believe that the Indian deployments were an exercise in coercive diplomacy -- a giant bluff to persuade General Musharraf to clamp down on Pakistani terrorists and to frighten Washington into taking India's demands seriously. But India's military preparations were so extensive that the Pentagon found it difficult to tell if the Indians were simply posturing or putting themselves in position to attack.



''I think from the beginning this has been a massive exercise in coercive diplomacy,'' said Stephen P. Cohen, an expert on South Asia at the Brookings Institution. ''The Indians used the threat of war to force Pakistan to back down. They have come out ahead -- as long as nobody makes a mistake.''

