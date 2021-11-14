Hamartia Antidote
China satisfied with Boeing 737 MAX changes, seeks industry feedback - document
China's aviation regulator has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes Boeing Co (BA.N) proposed for its 737 MAX plane could resolve safety problems, in a sign it is closer to lifting a more than two-year flight ban in Chinese skies.