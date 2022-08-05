China Sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit: Report

The sanctions include Pelosi and all her immediate family members. Their assets in China will be frozen, and the enterprises and organizations they work for or hold a large number of shares will be prohibited from having any economic relations with Chinese enterprises.
