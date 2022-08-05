What's new

China Sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit: Report

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,318
-1
8,775
Country
China
Location
China
The sanctions include Pelosi and all her immediate family members. Their assets in China will be frozen, and the enterprises and organizations they work for or hold a large number of shares will be prohibited from having any economic relations with Chinese enterprises.


www.bloomberg.com

China Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Trip

China announced sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her landmark trip to Taiwan this week, making her the highest-ranking US official designated for penalties by Beijing.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

www.swissinfo.ch

China sanctions Pelosi over 'provocative' visit to Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has decided to sanction U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi...
www.swissinfo.ch www.swissinfo.ch

www.channelnewsasia.com

China sanctions Pelosi over 'provocative' visit to Taiwan

BEIJING: China has decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday (Aug 5). "Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 
bbccdd1470

bbccdd1470

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2016
858
-1
1,868
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
The game is just began, what hurt the most is this "the enterprises and organizations they work for or hold a large number of shares will be prohibited from having any economic relations with Chinese enterprises"
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,318
-1
8,775
Country
China
Location
China
In addition, the "immediate relatives" of the Chinese language include not only Pelosi's son and husband, but also her and her husband's brothers and sisters, as well as all her blood related descendants. This "descendant" not only refers to her son, but also includes her grandson, his grandson's grandson.

@mike2000 is back
@F-22Raptor
@gambit
@James David
@Viet
@Hamartia Antidote
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Treasury Secretary Yellen: US prepared to impose sanctions on China if Taiwan invasion occurs
Replies
11
Views
450
lcloo
lcloo
Nan Yang
Questions mount over whether Pelosi's Taiwan trip is worth the consequences
Replies
0
Views
71
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida [after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea].
Replies
14
Views
143
Yaoudelizard
Y
beijingwalker
Taiwan Citizens Protest Against Nancy Pelosi's Visit As China Fumes At Taipei
Replies
7
Views
144
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Putin will come to China's aid if it goes to war over Taiwan, leading Russian senator vows - but Moscow will expect support for the Kremlin's war in U
Replies
6
Views
219
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom