kankan326 said:



China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal China says it will sanction Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, two U.S. defense contractors that previously faced sanctions, over arms sales to Taiwan I hope this time China cuts all business with the two companies, including rare earth materials export to them. And make sure no other company dares to sell any Chinese products to them indirectly. Click to expand...

One F-35 needs 416kg of rare earth to produced.If u check the world reserve for rare earth. China is undisputed number one. Plus our technology to process and extract these minerals are world leading. Even Australia and US are miles behind China in such technology and process.