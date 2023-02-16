China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales
BEIJING -- China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.
Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Raytheon Missiles and Defense are barred from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country, the Ministry of Commerce announced. It said they were added to the “unreliable entity” list of companies whose activities are restricted because they might endanger national sovereignty, security or development interests.
It wasn't clear what impact the penalties might have. The United States bars most sales of weapons-related technology to China, but some military contractors also have civilian businesses in aerospace and other markets.
Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. The island of 22 million people never has been part of the People's Republic of China, but the Communist Party says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
President Xi Jinping's government has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island and firing missiles into the sea.
The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains extensive commercial and informal contacts. Washington is obligated by federal law to make sure the island's government has the means to defend itself.
The United States is Taiwan's main supplier of military equipment.
Raytheon Missiles and Defense, part of Raytheon Technologies Corp., was awarded a $412 million contract in September to upgrade Taiwanese military radar as part of a $1.1 billion package of U.S. arms sales to the island. Boeing Defense received a $355 million contract to supply Harpoon missiles.
Beijing responded to that sale by announcing sanctions against the CEOs of Raytheon and of Boeing Defense but gave no details of what they were.
Lockheed Martin has supplied Taiwan's military with radar, helicopters and air traffic control equipment. It plays a role in the island's development of its own fighter jet and navy frigates.
In China, Lockheed Martin has sold air traffic control equipment for civilian airports and helicopters for commercial use.
Beijing announced plans for the “unreliable entity” list in 2019 in response to U.S. restrictions imposed on Huawei Technologies Ltd., a Chinese maker of telecom equipment.
The Ministry of Commerce issued a fine to the US arms giant twice as much as the arms sales contract to TaiwanMinistry of Commerce
02-16 17:05 from Beijing
Working Mechanism of Unreliable Entity List
announcement
No. 1 of 2023
In order to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, in accordance with the "Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China", "National Security Law of the People's Republic of China" and other relevant laws, the working mechanism of the unreliable entity list is based on Article 2 and Article 2 of the "Regulations on the Unreliable Entity List". Article 8 and Article 10 and other relevant provisions, decided to include Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, which participated in arms sales to Taiwan, into the list of unreliable entities, and Take the following measures:
1. The above-mentioned enterprises are prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to China;
2. Prohibit the above-mentioned enterprises from making new investments in China;
3. Prohibition of the entry of senior management personnel of the above-mentioned enterprises;
4. Disapprove and cancel the work permit, stay and residence qualification of the above-mentioned senior management personnel in China;
5. Imposing fines on the above-mentioned enterprises respectively, the amount of which is twice the amount of each enterprise's arms sales contract to Taiwan since the implementation of the "Regulations on the Unreliable Entity List". The above-mentioned enterprises shall make payment in accordance with relevant laws and regulations within 15 days from the date of publication of this announcement. If this decision is not implemented within the time limit, the working mechanism of the Unreliable Entity List will take additional fines and other measures in accordance with the law.
Matters not covered in this announcement shall be implemented in accordance with the "Regulations on the List of Unreliable Entities".
This announcement comes into effect on the date of publication.
Working Mechanism of Unreliable Entity List
(Chapter of the Ministry of Commerce)
February 16, 2023
