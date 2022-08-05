What's new

China, Russia walk out during Japan's remarks at ASEAN-related meeting

China, Russia walk out during Japan's remarks at ASEAN-related meeting​


The foreign ministers of China and Russia on Friday walked out when it was their Japanese counterpart's turn to speak at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meeting in Phnom Penh, diplomatic sources said.

China's Wang Yi and Russia's Sergey Lavrov left their seats apparently in protest at Japan's criticism of Beijing's military exercises that began in response to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and its condemnation of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Wang, Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi were participating in the foreign ministerial session of the 18-member East Asia Summit.

The foreign ministers of China and Russia on Aug. 5 walked out when it was their Japanese counterpart's turn to speak at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meeting in Phnom Penh, diplomatic sources said.
Russia and China duo play is pretty much official now.. I expect their future geo-politics to mirror each other... A bloc has emerged.. The greatest winner of this Taiwan incident is Russia
 
Let the world war begin. After WWII Japan has gone into passive mode and does not speak or interfere on other matters but China and Russia is provoking them without any reason. Do it with Germany but nah whole NATO will come out and will **** in the A&& so bully the one who does not say anything.
 
Really? then why Japan has extremely hostile relationship with every single neighbor?

Yep. Pelosi is such a great strategist.

God American politicians are really the dumbest.
 

