China, Russia urged to help solve Rohingya crisis

Apr 9, 2021
Bangladesh on Sunday urged China and Russia to become generous at the United Nations Security Council for resolving the Rohingya crisis with Myanmar. The Rohingya crisis with Myanmar has remained unresolved due to lack of...
Bangladesh to vie for UNGA presidency in 2026
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 01:27, Oct 25,2021


Bangladesh on Sunday urged China and Russia to become generous at the United Nations Security Council for resolving the Rohingya crisis with Myanmar.
The Rohingya crisis with Myanmar has remained unresolved due to lack of consensus among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said in a function on Sunday.
‘The Rohingya crisis will be resolved if the UN Security Council in general, and China and Russia in particular, becomes generous for forging a consensus to resolve the crisis,’ he said at a discussion on UN Day 2021 in Dhaka organised by Dhakabashi, a non-governmental organisation.
Established in 1945, the UN is yet to become a truly universal organisation due to hostility among five permanent members of the Security Council, he said, adding that taking steps to strengthen the UN is essential for the member countries.
The foreign minister also announced that Bangladesh would vie for the president position of the 86th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2026
The Bangladesh government is also considering nominating a candidate for the UN secretary general post when the term of a candidate from the Asia continent will come in future, he said, adding that the country will require developing suitable candidates for the UN top posts.
‘If UN secretaries general could be elected from Myanmar and South Korea, why not Bangladesh?’ he said.
Late Humayun Rashid Chowdhury, who was a career diplomat, was elected president of the 41st UNGA session in 1986. Later, he was elected speaker of Jatiya Sangsad for the 1996–2001 term.
More than 8.6 lakh Rohingyas, mostly women, children and aged people, have entered Bangladesh after fleeing unbridled killing, arson and rape during ‘security operations’ by the Myanmar military in Rakhine, what the United Nations has denounced as ethnic cleansing and genocide, beginning on August 25, 2017.
The latest Rohingya influx has put the number of undocumented Myanmar nationals and registered refugees from that country in Bangladesh at about 11,16,000, according to estimates by UN agencies and Bangladesh foreign ministry.
The first two attempts at repatriation in November 2018 failed as none of the displaced Rohingyas expressed their intent to go back to Rakhine.
 
