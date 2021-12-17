China-Russia Trade Is on Track to Top USD140 Billion This Year, Official Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 17 -- The value of bilateral trade between China and Russia could exceed USD140 billion this year, as China’s imports of fuels, minerals and agricultural products grow by leaps and bounds, said a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce.



Already USD130.4 billion worth of goods were traded between China and Russia in the 11 months ended Nov. 30, a year-on-year leap of 33.6 percent, Shue Jueting said. Of this, China’s exports to Russia jumped 31.3 percent to USD59.4 billion and imports expanded 35.5 percent to USD71 billion.



Most of China’s imports from Russia, some 70.9 percent, are fuels and minerals, particularly coal and natural gas. In the first 11 months, China’s imports of fuels leapt 44.2 percent to CNY298.7 billion (USD46.9 billion), while that of metal ores gained 21.7 percent to CNY26.6 billion (USD4.2 billion).



China also started buying more agricultural products, such as rapeseed oil and beef, from Russia this year. From January to November, China’s imports of rapeseed oil and mustard oil soared 59.5 percent to 304,000 tons, that of barley surged 38 times to 75,000 tons, while that of imported beef more than tripled to 17,000 tons.



China mainly exports mechanical and electrical items to Russia.



The substantial growth in bilateral trade between China and Russia since the start of this year reflects the friendly bilateral relations between both parties, said Wei Jinshen, associate professor at the School of Politics and International Relations of Lanzhou University. The proportion of mechanical and electrical products, automobiles and car parts as well as meat and farm produce has hugely risen in the trade structure.