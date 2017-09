why does US want to make pakistan's Nation like a sandwich..



militants already killed our 70 thousands civilians & army personals and they are the biggest threat for Pakistan

and on the other hand US wants to impose Sanctions on Pakistan.



it is really easy for militants and US to blame us, threaten us, kill us, sanctions us..

but it's really horrible to face as a sandwich.. what if you were on the potion like Pakistan ?



if there is sanctions, so what are we waiting for ?

