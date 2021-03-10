What's new

CHINA & RUSSIA TO SIGN AGREEMENT TO BUILD LUNAR BASE (MOON) TOGETHER

images (40).jpeg


Russia, China to Sign Agreement on International Lunar Research Station
by Andrew Jones — February 17, 2021

An artist conception of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), post-2030.
An artist conception of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). Credit: CNSA/CLEP

Russia opts for lunar project with China over continued cooperation with ISS partners beyond LEO

HELSINKI — Russia is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with China to cooperate on a vision for an international lunar research station.

“Roscosmos has completed domestic proceedings to harmonize the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of People’s Republic of China on cooperation to create the International Lunar Research Station,” Roscosmos Press Office told SpaceNews in an email.

“The date to sign the above mentioned MoU has not been determined yet and is currently discussed with the Chinese partners,” Roscosmos said. An Order of the Government of the Russian Federation relating to the move was published online Feb. 11.

Roscosmos press office said the official announcement of the plans to create the International Lunar Research Station is planned to coincide with one of the upcoming international events. St. Petersburg is due to host the Global Space Exploration Conference 2021 in June.
Roscosmos did not provide requested further details on the makeup of, nor contributions to the International Lunar Research Station.

The ILRS is understood to be a Chinese-developed vision for a robotic base at the lunar south pole. The first steps will be the upcoming Chang’e-,6, -7 and -8 missions and international missions such as Russia’s Luna 27. In the early 2030s an expanded ILRS will involve long-term robotic and potentially short-term crewed missions. A long-term human presence at the lunar south pole is the goal for 2036-2045.
The project, at this early stage, would appear to consist of Chinese, Russian and potentially other nations contributing their own, discrete spacecraft. This would be in contrast to a more complex, integrated program such as the International Space Station.

ILRS objectives include “construction and operation of human[ity]’s first sharing platform in the lunar south pole, supporting long-term, large-scale scientific exploration, technical experiments and development and utilization of lunar resources’, according to a 2020 presentation to the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center under the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

images (36).jpeg


From Gateway to China-Russia International Lunar Station

The development follows Russia opting not to join the U.S., in signing on to the Artemis Accords last October. The Accords are a set of principles and norms for those who want to participate in the NASA-led Artemis lunar exploration program.

Bleddyn Bowen, a lecturer in international relations at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, told SpaceNews that the development is not such a surprise, given that Russia has always been lukewarm to the Lunar Gateway, part of the Artemis program, and this will have been factored in. However the project will still suffer from the loss of Russian expertise.

Bowen sees the move from Russia as an ISS partner to working more closely with China in lunar exploration rather than ISS partners is part of wider space-related and geopolitical shifts, particularly since the outbreak of the Ukranian conflict.

“This MoU fits the larger trend, which is Russia moving into a closer orbit with China,” says Bowen, adding that this more formal agreement builds on existing cooperation in material science, data sharing, purchase agreements and lunar exploration.

Bowen cautions however that this is “just a memorandum of understanding, so we’ll have to wait and what, if anything, comes from this”.

Zhang Ming, a researcher on international security and space issues at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told SpaceNews both China and Russia, who have long cooperated in space, have difficulties in working with the U.S. for different reasons. Zhang notes that Russia had expressed concerns that Artemis was too “U.S.-centric” and she would expect “more and more space and lunar cooperation between Russia and China” if the “United State continues its space policies and practices without any change.”
“The U.S. advances its space agenda aggressively and sometimes unilaterally in recent years despite the concerns of the rest [of the] world, which made China and Russia very worried.

The mistrust and skepticism towards U.S. motives will promote China and Russia to further their space cooperation,” Zhang said.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin last year told Russian media China and Russia had agreed they will “probably” build a moon research base together, following talks with Director of the China National Space Administration Zhang Kejian.

Brian Weeden of the Secure World Foundation also believes the split has been coming for sometime, citing the Ukraine invasion and 2016 election interference. “I think we’re at a much different US-Russia space relationship than we had for the past few decades.”

“I don’t think it’s going to have a serious impact on Artemis. Russia indeed has some experience in robotic lunar landers but no human spaceflight experience and their space sector has been declining for some time,” says Weeden. “The space partnership with Russia in the ISS was driven more by national security and foreign policy reasons than a need to have Russian expertise. It’s useful, but not critical.”

The European Space Agency has also been involved in discussions, while recently having signed an MoU with NASA on the Gateway. “At ESA we are following the Chinese lunar exploration plans very closely in order to see where our respective programmatic interest could meet, primarily the CE-6, -7 and -8 missions but also the ILRS initiative”, Karl Bergquist, ESA’s international relations administrator, told SpaceNews last year.

images (35).jpeg


From Chang’e to ILRS
The ILRS is an evolutionary, expanded stage of Chinese lunar exploration following the approval of a first set of missions in the early 2000s. China has since launched two lunar orbiters, a pair of lander and rover missions and, in late 2020, the complex Chang’e-5 lunar sample return mission.
Chang’e-6, a polar sample return mission, and the multi-spacecraft Chang’e-7 are scheduled for around 2023-2024. The later Chang’e-8 mission will be designed for in-situ resource utilization and 3D-printing technology tests, as well as life science related to potential long-term stays on the moon. These missions will form the robotic basis of the ILRS before expansion into more long term base.

China is also developing capabilities for deep space human spaceflight. In May 2020 China tested a new generation spacecraft and is also developing a super-heavy-lift launcher for space infrastructure and lunar missions. A new, three-core launcher for potential crewed lunar missions is also in development.

https://spacenews.com/russia-china-to-sign-agreement-on-international-lunar-research-station/

images (38).jpeg
images (37).jpeg
images (39).jpeg


China & Russia to Sign Agreement to build Moon Base Together called ILRS (International Lunar Research Station) :yahoo:

ESA (European) also interested to Join China ILRS, but probably US will pressure them
 
The First Phase of International Lunar Research Base (ILRS) will be :
images (36) (1).jpeg



Chang'e 7 Lander (Equipped with First Flying Probe on Moon) from China
images (46).jpeg


Chang'e 6 Lunar Sampling from China
images (47).jpeg
images (48).jpeg


Luna-25 Lander from Russia
1280px-Maquette-Luna-Glob-Lander-b-DSC_0075.jpg


Luna-27 Lander from Russia
1280px-Lunar-Resurs-DSC_0019.jpg


Followed by Chang'e 8 (with 3D Printer to build Permanent Structure), Luna-28, and Luna-29.

After that, also there are Manned Mission from China using their Next-Gen Spacecraft & Russia using Orel-Spacecraft

Chinese Next-Gen Spacecraft (XGYZ-Spacecraft)
images (52).jpeg


Russian Orel-Spacecraft
images (51).jpeg
 
It would be antithetical for Russia to cooperate with the US as the West is desperately seeking and inciting instability in Russia.
 
Yes, that's why Russian rejected US artemis invitation. Instead, they communicate with China to join the ILRS Project
 
China and Russia say they will join forces to build Moon Base
By Rafi Letzter - Staff Writer 2 days ago
It probably won't be open to U.S. astronauts unless a 2011 law changes.

China and Russia want to build a shared moon base.

The two countries agreed to the plans on Tuesday (March 9), saying the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) would be "open to all interested countries and international partners."

The "memorandum of understanding" between the two countries, announced by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), described the ILRS as a "comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation, built on the lunar surface and/or on the lunar orbit that will carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities such as the lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment and technical verification."


In other words, the base will be self-sufficient enough to work without constant resupply from Earth. It will exist either on the lunar surface, in orbit or both. And it will be a launching point for basic science, exploration and "utilization" of the moon's resources, as well as a proof-of-concept for the technologies required to sustain human life so far from Earth.

In pictures: China on the moon! A history of Chinese lunar missions



Neither country has ever landed a human crew on the moon, and they did not set a target date to begin construction of the ILRS. However, Russia remains a leading spacefaring country after the space race of the 20th century, and China has built increasingly impressive space stations and probes in recent years, as Live Science and sister site Space.com have reported. During the years between the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 and the first crewed SpaceX launch in 2020, the two countries had the only vehicles in the world capable of putting people into orbit.

While CNSA said that the ILRS is open to any country that might want to get involved, and the United States has worked with Russian astronauts in space since the 1970s, NASA does not work with China, as The Diplomat reported. The world's richest country froze the world's most populous out of the International Space Station project in the 1980s and 1990s, then Congress and President Barack Obama made it illegal in 2011 for NASA to collaborate in any way with any Chinese entity or for U.S. suppliers to sell satellite parts to the county.

As The Diplomat wrote, these moves haven't stopped China from building its own space stations. And now, as the International Space Station ages, it seems the policy won't stop Russia — the most significant partner the U.S. has in that project — from taking its talents to this collaboration. But, if the moon base gets built and no rules change, the no-collaboration rule may stop U.S. astronauts from visiting the first permanent facility on the moon.

Originally published on Live Science.

https://www.livescience.com/china-russia-moon-mission.html
 
Sounds good , kinda wished if America,China,Russia,Japan,India and Europe worked together , but ay that seems like a dream
 
This moon project is more for propaganda than any use in reality. Half of world population suffer hunger, the money can be spent there.
Russia does it with China because they seek money, the Chinese do with Russia because they are keen to suck technology.
If any, Ok, then instead of hoping on the Messiah I hope on the Japanese. Japan can do that with Asean to establish similar things we can do explorations into space.
 
Yeah but Japan is working with America though , working with ASEAN isn't bad but again Japan doesn't have manned launch capabilities they do have experience in building habitable modules
 
