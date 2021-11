China-Russia Strategic Partnership: News and Analyses

BRICSFTW said:



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang lays a wreath at Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia





Sorry if its count as offtopic @TaiShang Chinese Premier Li Keqiang lays a wreath at Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia Click to expand...

China, Russia vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation, safeguard peaceful border