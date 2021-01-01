What's new

China-Russia Strategic Partnership: News and Analyses

China-Russia Strategic Partnership

China-and-Russia-flags.jpg

This thread is dedicated to news and analyses in China-Russia strategic partnership.

CN-RU partnership is important on several geopolitical and geoeconomic grounds.

Geopolitical:

1. Common front to US encirclement (on China's east and Russia's west)
2. Similar vision of global governance
3. Historical ideological memory
4. Peaceful borders
5. Potential Arctic cooperation
6. Eurasia cooperation under the OBOR

Geoeconomic:

1. Energy cooperation (North Siberia and Arctic etc)
2. Russian Far East development
3. Agriculture
4. Advanced defence and other tech cooperation
5. Aviation

The list can go longer, for sure. But these main themes are major aspects of CN-RU strategic cooperation.

***

Aerial view of Moscow City
Source: Xinhua | 2016-11-06


Picture taken on Oct. 24, 2016 shows an aerial view of Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


Picture taken on Oct. 31, 2016 shows an aerial view of the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


Picture taken on Oct. 31, 2016 shows an aerial view of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


Picture taken on Oct. 31, 2016 shows an aerial view of Moscow City (C), a business district in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

China-Russia cooperation blossoms in St. Petersburg
2016-11-07 08:34XinhuaEditor: Mo Hong'e

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Sunday arrived for a visit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has witnessed more and more joint economic and cultural projects between the two countries as they are deepening cooperation in various fields.

In 2005, the 1.3 billion-U.S. dollar Pearl of the Baltic Sea project was launched in St. Petersburg's southwest Krasnoselsky district.

Shanghai Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. and seven other Chinese companies participated in the project, which has become China's largest non-energy investment project in Russia.

The Pearl of the Baltic Sea is a modern multi-functional residential and commercial zone, with a total construction area of 1.94 million square meters.

More than 10 years later, the Pearl of the Baltic Sea has become a well-known local brand. At the project's 10-year anniversary ceremony, St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said the Pearl of the Baltic Sea had broken local stereotypes of residential districts by creating an environment comfortable for living, work and leisure.

In 2015, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) completed a 13.8 million-cubic meter dredging operation project in the Bronka port in St. Petersburg. The cost of the work was approximately 110 million dollars.

This is not only the first dredging project in Europe undertaken by China, but also an important part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and aspires to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes.

In order to ensure the completion of the project, the CCCC gathered eight dredgers from five countries in the Bronka port. The CCCC managed to finish the dredging operation ahead of schedule, and the quality of work was highly estimated by Russia.

On July 3, 2016, Beijing Jiaotong University, in collaboration with St. Petersburg State Transport University and Moscow State University of Railway Engineering, created the China-Russia High-Speed Rail Research Center headquartered in St. Petersburg.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong said the center would accumulate knowledge from higher education and research institutions, well-known enterprises and experts from the two countries.

The center will focus on key issues of high-speed rail development, and develop the sharing of research results and joint training, she said, adding that it will also provide technical and intellectual support to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

On the same day, Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine established the first legally recognized Chinese Medicine Center in Russia -- also in St. Petersburg. It has already become very popular among local residents.

Cultural exchanges are also successful: Peking Opera and theatrical performances can be seen in the most famous theaters of St. Petersburg, notably Mariinsky and Alexandrinsky, and they are praised by the Russian audience.

In exchange, Russian theaters have successfully staged ballet and drama performances in China. Yulia Mylnikova, the Russian side director of the Confucius Institute in St. Petersburg State University, has noted that cultural exchanges have developed in parallel with the deepening of bilateral relations and have a great potential for further growth.

Moreover, hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists visit St. Petersburg every year.

If one walks across the streets in the city, it's easy to notice that more and more shops, restaurants and sightseeing attractions have identification signs in Chinese.

During this year's Spring Festival -- the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday season, the city government in collaboration with the Consulate General of China in St. Petersburg organized a plenty of thematic events.

Guo Min, consul general of China in St. Petersburg, said this is the best period of time in the history of relations between China and Russia.

The cooperation between Russia's local authorities and the Chinese Consulate General is in practical demonstration of such a success, Guo said.
 
Chinese premier arrives in Russia for official visit
2016-11-07 08:30 | Xinhua | Editor: Mo Hong'e

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in St. Petersburg on Sunday for the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting and an official visit to the northern neighbor.

During the trip, Li and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, will discuss issues of common concern, and the two sides are expected to sign cooperation agreements in such areas as trade, energy, customs and education.

Li is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The Russian side held a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Li's honor. St. Petersburg is the hometown of Medvedev who paid a visit during his China trip in 2013 to Anhui, Premier Li's home province.

The arrangement mirrors the sound momentum of the development of China-Russia ties.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination.

China believes that the visit will inject fresh impetus into the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, said Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai at a press conference last week in Beijing.

The high-level partnership between Russia and China has played a crucial part in helping maintain a fair and just world order, and the two nations firmly uphold stability and security in the world, Sergei Luzyanin, director of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

On economic and trade cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said in late October that thanks to efforts by both sides, China-Russia trade halted falling and began to grow in the first half of this year, totaling 31.72 billion U.S. dollars, up 1.8 percent over the same period of last year.

He also expressed confidence in the prospects of cooperation between the two countries, citing their highly complementary economies and their agreement to synergize the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The belt is part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which also includes the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and aspires to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes. The EEU groups Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Russia is the last stop of Li's eight-day Eurasia trip, which has already carried him to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Latvia.
 
Russia, China Could Create Joint Commission on Regional Development

© Sputnik/ I. Nosov 05.11.2016

An agreement to set up a Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on the development of Russia's Far East and the northeast of China may be adopted during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Saint Petersburg later in November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko said Saturday.

Read more: https://sputniknews.com/business/201611051047096557-russia-china-far-east/
 
It is not off-topic, my friend. This symbolic visits (such as President Putin's visits to anti-fascist War anniversaries) are highly important as part of the comprehensive diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

***

China, Russia vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation, safeguard peaceful border

Source: Xinhua | 2016-11-08

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev at the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 7, 2016. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia on Monday vowed to enhance pragmatic cooperation and safeguard a peaceful border.

The two countries reached a wide range of consensus after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev.

China and Russia, each other's biggest neighbors and in a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, have seen their relations develop in a sustained, stable and sound manner, and pragmatic cooperation continuously bears new fruits, said Li during his meeting with Medvedev.

Li arrived here Sunday for the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting and an official visit to the northern neighbor.

ENHANCING PRAGMATIC COOPERATION

China is willing to work with Russia to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), and lift the levels of China-Russia ties and cooperation, Li said.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aspires to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes. The EEU groups Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

In the context of fragile world economic recovery and slowing global trade growth, China and Russia should further give full play to their complementary advantages, so as to add new vitality into each other's development, revitalization, and economic transformation and upgrade, Li said.

The premier pointed to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and innovation in particular as the areas where the two countries should step up efforts to promote their future cooperation.

Li also called for more efforts to strengthen financial cooperation and increase the volume of settlement in local currency to support relevant cooperation.

On trade and investment, Li said the two sides should work to expand trade, jointly safeguard world trade system and rules, comprehensively boost the level of facilitation, and promote a sound and sustained development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation and two-way investment.

Cooperation in agriculture, especially in deep processing of agricultural products, enjoys broad prospect, Li said, urging the two countries to jointly advance cooperation in this field.

During the meeting, the premier also highlighted people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation in science and technology, and education, calling for efforts to make China-Russia Media Exchange Year a success.

Medvedev said the two countries would make more efforts to boost cooperation in SMEs' innovation, while actively conducting cooperation in major projects in the areas of oil gas and civilian nuclear energy.

Financial cooperation should also be enhanced to provide financing support for the two countries' companies to conduct cooperation, he added.

Medvedev pointed to the electromechanical, agriculture, science and technology, aviation, high-speed railways as the sectors where the two sides should promote cooperation, and vowed to go all out to reach the goal of raising the two countries' trade volume.

Russia and China should enhance cooperation on local levels in the Far East region, make efforts to ensure a successful China-Russia Media Exchange Year, increase the number of students studying in the other side's universities, and boost cooperation in tourism, Medvedev said.

JOINT COMMUNIQUE

The meeting produced a joint communique calling upon the two countries to deepen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including economy and trade, investment, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

Agreeing that great potential exists in bilateral trade and investment cooperation based on solid partnership and close economic and trade relations, the two countries would deepen economic integration through building mutually beneficial economic partnership in Eurasia, it said.

China and Russia would continue to carry forward cooperation in the fields of transport, cross-border infrastructure, logistics, among others, within the framework of synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative and the EEU, according to the communique.

The two sides will seriously discuss the possibility of setting up industrial parks along the regions on the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River and along Russia's Volga River, it said.

The joint communique urged the two countries to take necessary measures to strengthen cooperation in the trade of agricultural products, and promote the entry of safe animal and plant products into each other's market.

The two countries would also work to boost the "strategic" and "comprehensive" cooperation in the field of energy, including electricity, coal, renewable energy, and equipment, technology and project service for energy.

FIRST JOINT BORDER INSPECTION COMPLETED

China and Russia also published a joint statement on the result of the two countries' first-ever joint border inspection, which was started in 2011 as a significant move to ensure peace, stability and development in the border areas between the two countries.

From 2011 to 2016, China and Russia conducted a large-scale land, topographic and hydrographic survey along the the two country's over 4,300 km border, before drafting the protocol for the result of the joint border inspection and formulating attached maps.

After taking effect, the protocol and attached maps will be the supplementary documents to the border demarcation documents, according to the joint statement.

In the statement, the two sides vowed to continue their commitment to safeguarding the clearness, stability, tranquility and peace of the two countries' borders.

China and Russia agree that the prosperity, development and the all-round mutually beneficial cooperation in their border regions reflect the high level China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, and are in the interests of the two peoples, said the statement.

A peaceful and prosperous border region would substantially promote the long-term stability and prosperity of the two countries, and is conducive to peace and tranquility of Northeastern Asia region as a whole, it added.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination.

Li is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia is the last stop of Li's eight-day Eurasia trip, which has already carried him to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Latvia.
 
https://www.rt.com/business/365645-russia-china-minister-deals/
China-Russia trade to grow to $200bn – PM Medvedev
Published time: 7 Nov, 2016 15:38
Get short URL

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the document-signing ceremony following the 21st regular meeting of the heads of the Russian and Chinese government, St.Petersburg, November 7, 2016. © Alexander Astafyev / Sputnik

Economic cooperation between Russia and China is meeting expectations with more than $40 billion in trade this year, said Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in St. Petersburg.

Moscow and Beijing will make additional efforts to increase trade to $200 billion in next 3-7 years, according to the Russian PM.

Medvedev says a preferential trade regime between the countries is being considered, which would increase the use of national currencies in settlements.

Li Keqiang is paying an official visit to Russia to discuss trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in oil, gas and nuclear power.

Russia and China signed cooperation agreements in several areas such as economy and investments as well as cooperation in the nuclear industry.

A joint Russia-China Venture Fund will be established to develop trade, economic investment and scientific cooperation between the countries. The enterprise will reportedly sign the first project agreements as early as next year.

There will also be an intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Russia's Far East and China's North East, according to Medvedev.

“It was decided to set up a fifth intergovernmental commission, which will deal with the cooperation on the Far East of our country and in the north east of China, which shows the real scope of interaction,” the Russian PM said.

At the meeting Russia's gas major Gazprom and the China Development Bank (CDB) signed an agreement on possible financing.

Vnesheconombank (VEB) signed an agreement with China’s Development Bank to borrow nearly a billion dollars (six billion yuan) for 15 years. Russian state-run bank VTB also sealed several deals with the Chinese lender on trade financing in yuans for three and five years.

Russia’s oil giant Rosneft and China's Beijing Gas Group signed a cooperation agreement to sell a 20 percent stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz, which is exploring a large oil and gas field in Eastern Siberia. Rosneft controls 99.94 percent of the company.

A framework agreement was reached between Russian petrochemical leader Sibur, China’s Silk Road Fund and China Development Bank. The deal includes the sale of share in the Russian company.
 
https://www.rt.com/business/365621-china-russia-deal-veb-gorkov/
Russia's VEB seals ‘win-win’ deal with Chinese state bank
Published time: 7 Nov, 2016 13:53
Get short URL

© Alexandr Demyanchuk / Sputnik

Russia’s Vnesheconombank (VEB) has signed an agreement with China’s Development Bank (CDB) to borrow nearly a billion dollars (six billion yuan). This is the first time a Russian state corporation has borrowed over 15 years, and was clinched in record time.

The deal was among those signed Monday in Saint Petersburg after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

RT spoke to VEB head Sergey Gorkov.

RT:VEB and China’s Development Bank have a long history of financial cooperation. What’s special about the deal and how was signed so quickly, as that’s not typical for agreements with China?

Sergey Gorkov:A six billion yuan deal is a new page in relations with CDB. First of all, we have never borrowed money over such a long time; it is a 15-year loan. It is important to have it for the bank’s development. Commercial banks usually lend short loans to implement quite long projects.

Unfortunately, short money is difficult to capitalize in that respect. For us 15-year money is very important.

The project suggests co-financing is a special way of cooperating with the bank, and a special way of joint participation in investment projects. We agreed to sign the deal just three weeks ago. That means the Chinese are also interested in partnership and cooperation. I’m sure the agreement will push the development of new projects in Russia’s economy.

RT:What kind of projects will be financed with the loan? What sectors of Russia’s economy are the Chinese interested in, when talking co-financing?

Sergey Gorkov:The VEB investment profile currently has 20 projects suitable for co-financing. What we will pick depends on arrangements with the Chinese. But the projects cannot be fully financed with the Beijing loan. The Chinese are interested in timber, agriculture, mining and nonferrous metal industries.

RT:You are pretty optimistic about VEB’s cooperation with CDB. Can you say this deal is not the last not with China’s Development Bank, but with the other Chinese lenders?

Sergey Gorkov:Now we have enough projects, but we’ll be glad to see new ones. We are open to cooperation with China and hope that it’s not the last deal. We have just opened that window. I think it is a good start.

RT:Foreign market insiders often note difficulties in working with the Chinese due to the closed economy or tough regulation. What can you say on the issue?

Sergey Gorkov:It’s important not to be afraid and work. This year we have sealed agreements worth $2.5 billion. That’s a substantial sum of investment. VEB has been cooperating with China Development Bank for more than ten years. CDB is a huge partner in the global context with assets of $1.9 trillion. Within the period, the Chinese lender has provided VEB with more than ten billion US dollars.

Moreover, in September, we sealed a unique deal with ten Chinese commercial and regional banks to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) in a syndicated loan. No one has done this before.

The principal clue to successful work with Chinese partners is an obligatory“win-win”term, when both sides see the project as profitable.

‘World-class’: Chinese investors pump $11bn into Lake Baikal tourismhttps://t.co/h5WtuBXNKlpic.twitter.com/g4etINgNPR

— RT (@RT_com)October 24, 2016
RT:The yuan is a young currency in the IMF basket and quite volatile. How do you estimate prospects of its developing in the framework of Russian projects and in the global economy in general?

Sergey Gorkov:Despite the yuan being new, young and risky, it is developing. Like any other young currency, the yuan has some unique features. On the other hand, Chinese economy is growing by more than six percent. When we say China slows down, we have to realize that it slows down on such a big basis that it is more like a growth in volume terms than a slowdown.

The yuan entails risks from fluctuations, but in the long-term from the point of view of the economy and development, I think it’s a promising currency. It’s much more attractive than some European currencies, the Canadian or Australian dollar, as the volume of the Chinese economy is much larger.

All the risks connected to Chinese currencies are acceptable, as we use swap mechanism that let us mitigate the risks.
 
Premier Li, Russian PM meet the press
2016-11-08 16:23 | Xinhua | Editor: Xu Shanshan

U695P886T1D233209F12DT20161108162330.jpg

Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meet the press together
in St Petersburg, Russia, on Nov 7, 2016. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, talked to the press in St Petersburg, Russia, on Nov 7.

Premier Li introduced the results of the 21st China-Russia prime ministers' regular meeting, saying China and Russia will endeavor not only to make breakthroughs in traditional cooperation areas such as energy and major projects, but to tap huge potential for cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), promote innovative cooperation and boost employment.

China is ready to promote cooperation with Russia in far east area development, infrastructure, connectivity, deep-processing of agricultural products, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, the Premier said.

In addition, the two sides hope to promote financial cooperation based on the settlement of local currencies, to support bilateral cooperation in vast areas, he added.

Amid the sluggish world economy, China and Russia insist on free trade and investment facilitation and oppose any form of trade and investment protectionism, strive to promote economic globalization and regional economic integration by holding to principles of openness, inclusiveness and transparency, the Premier said in a response to questions.

This is in accordance with common long-term interests of all parties concerned, and China will continue to work with Russia and other countries to push the agenda, he added.

Medvedev said the China-Russia relationship will embrace broader prospects. The two sides will make new efforts to advance trade and investment cooperation, promote cooperation in SMEs, finance and agriculture, while strengthening major infrastructure and energy projects, in order to boost cooperation areas.

Russia will make efforts to increase people-to-people exchanges with China for mutual understanding between people of the two nations, Medvedev added.

Russia values exploration and construction of the far east areas, and will take concrete measures to attract Chinese investment. Also, Russia will work with China to promote peace and development of the region, and the world at large, under a constructive strategic partnership, he said.
 
Absolutely agree.

I think all Russian couples have a fantastic tradition to visit the ( Russian Tomb of Unknown Soldiers *
in Moscow ) before they get married.

I wish PRC Central Leadership will build a similar ( Chinese Tomb of Unknown Soldiers ( perhaps in XiAn )).
and regulate 2 things ... ...

#1) requires all Chinese couples ( whose monthly income is exceeding 20,000 RMB per month to pay their proper set of respects to the Chinese Tomb of Unknown Soldiers, before they can pick up their marriage licenses or divorces licenses.

#2) requires all wealthy Chinese students ( Parents monthly income is exceeding 30,000 RMB per month ) to pay their proper set of respects to the Chinese Tomb of Unknown Soldiers, before they graduate High Schools and / or pick up their passports to study overseas.

I hope this action will boost many wealthy Chinese patriotism by 2 or 3 notches.

Link: https://defence.pk/threads/for-every-1-000-chinese-theres-a-multimillionaire.460003/
 
Chinese premier's Russia visit to boost all-round cooperation
2016-11-07 09:42 | Xinhua | Editor: Mo Hong'e


The ongoing visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Russia is expected to yield fruitful results in the two countries' political, economic and cultural cooperation, analysts have said.

Premier Li arrived in St. Petersburg Sunday for the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting and an official visit to the northern neighbor.

During the visit, the Chinese premier and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, will discuss major areas of interest and cooperation projects and sign agreements in areas including trade, energy, aviation, customs and education, according to Li Huilai, assistant foreign minister of China.

Medvedev has said that his meeting with Premier Li will be much meaningful and impressive. Also, the visit comes on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination.

Analysts believed that the current political relations between China and Russia are at the best time in history. Premier Li's visit will definitely solidify and deepen political and strategic mutual trust between the two neighbors.

The prime ministers' meeting will also issue a joint communique, which signals the confidence that China and Russia can safeguard peace and stability of the region and the world at large and establish a fair and rational world order. The two countries will tell the world that they will remain coordinated with and supportive to each other on major international issues.

The upcoming meeting between the two heads of government will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said.

"This is a great event for China-Russia relations this year," Li said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The current China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is mature and stable, and it has become a model for relations between the world's major countries, said the ambassador.

He also noted that the relations feature mutual respect and equality in the political sphere, as well as comprehensive mutual benefit and win-win cooperation on the economic front.

Russia, which has been under great pressure due to Western sanctions, is facing an economic transformation that needs to be promoted by a industrial upgrading.

Sergei Luzyanin, director of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said new windows of opportunity have been opened for boosting bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, investment, technology and the booming e-commerce industry.

Infrastructure is another promising area for bilateral cooperation, he said, adding that Chinese investment and joint projects are expected to play a huge role in Russia's Siberia and Far East regions.

Moreover, the alignment of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will also give new opportunities to the development of economic and trade ties between China and Russia.

The Belt and Road Initiative comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and aspires to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes. The EEU groups Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Li Hui expressed confidence in the prospects of cooperation between the two countries, citing their highly mutually complementary economies and their agreement to coordinate in the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the EEU.

Meanwhile, further promoting cooperation in people-to-people and cultural exchanges will be another important aspect of Premier Li's visit.

Frequent people-to-people and cultural exchanges have been witnessed in recent years, analysts said.

China and Russia have held major events such as reciprocal years of languages, tourism, friendly youth and media exchanges, mutual visits of diplomats, journalists, students, as well as art festivals, film weeks and media forums, with the aim of further strengthening mutual understanding and friendship, analysts said.

They believed that on the basis of the already matured people-to-people and cultural cooperation mechanism, the Chinese premier's visit will deepen it with new bilateral agreements in this field.
 
Thank you, brother.

I perceive China-Russia partnership as extremely important in terms of reconfiguring global governance. On the material level, our two countries are highly compatible. I like to see Russia to be more and more replace the Middle East (except Iran, which is the only respectable major actor in the Middle East) energy with that of Russia.

On the ideational level, China and Russia have a similar vision of the world. Granted, we have disagreements on various issues of national interests, but, these are not unmanageable. The big picture suggests a perfect ideological alignment.

***

Further cooperation seen as Li, Putin meet
(China Daily) 08:15, November 09, 2016



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, capital of Russia, Nov. 8, 2016. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Premier Li Keqiang met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow, continuing bilateral high-level exchanges and signaling a desire for further cooperation.

A major characteristic of the China-Russia relationship is that high-level meetings are frequent between leaders of the two countries, which has become the "locomotive" that pulls bilateral ties forward, Jiang Yi, a Central Asian studies researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said on Tuesday.

In June, Li vowed to further link China's Belt and Road Initiative with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union and to form an industrial chain for cooperation in gas, nuclear power and electricity. Putin pledged willingness to promote production capacity and third-party market cooperation.

Before his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday, Li visited the Russian coastal city of St. Petersburg, where he attended the 21st China-Russian Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting with his counterpart, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. More than 20 agreements were signed to boost bilateral cooperation in fields such as high-speed railway and nuclear power stations.

A joint statement released after their meeting emphasized further cooperation in major projects, including the 280-seat, wide-body commercial aircraft that is being jointly developed with Russia. The plane will make its first test flight by 2020 and be delivered in 10 years, according to an announcement last week by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.
 
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the document-signing ceremony following the 21st regular meeting of the heads of the Russian and Chinese government, St.Petersburg, November 7, 2016. © Alexander Astafyev / Sputnik

Economic cooperation between Russia and China is meeting expectations with more than $40 billion in trade this year, said Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in St. Petersburg.

Moscow and Beijing will make additional efforts to increase trade to $200 billion in next 3-7 years, according to the Russian PM.

Medvedev says a preferential trade regime between the countries is being considered, which would increase the use of national currencies in settlements.

Li Keqiang is paying an official visit to Russia to discuss trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in oil, gas and nuclear power.

Russia and China signed cooperation agreements in several areas such as economy and investments as well as cooperation in the nuclear industry.

A joint Russia-China Venture Fund will be established to develop trade, economic investment and scientific cooperation between the countries. The enterprise will reportedly sign the first project agreements as early as next year.

There will also be an intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Russia's Far East and China's North East, according to Medvedev.

“It was decided to set up a fifth intergovernmental commission, which will deal with the cooperation on the Far East of our country and in the north east of China, which shows the real scope of interaction,” the Russian PM said.

At the meeting Russia's gas major Gazprom and the China Development Bank (CDB) signed an agreement on possible financing.

Vnesheconombank (VEB) signed an agreement with China’s Development Bank to borrow nearly a billion dollars (six billion yuan) for 15 years. Russian state-run bank VTB also sealed several deals with the Chinese lender on trade financing in yuans for three and five years.

Russia’s oil giant Rosneft and China's Beijing Gas Group signed a cooperation agreement to sell a 20 percent stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz, which is exploring a large oil and gas field in Eastern Siberia. Rosneft controls 99.94 percent of the company.

A framework agreement was reached between Russian petrochemical leader Sibur, China’s Silk Road Fund and China Development Bank. The deal includes the sale of share in the Russian company.
2014: China-Russia trade $95 billion
2016: $40 billion

what happens?
 
