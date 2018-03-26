What's new

China, Russia, Iran. The powerful Tri Partite coalition.

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,179
-12
8,451
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Russian mainland spans 8,000+ km. Chinese mainland spans 4,000+ km. Iranian mainland spans 2,000+ km. Combined population one and a half billion. 3 aircraft carriers. On top of that, none of the 3 has ever been conquered by a foreign power.

www.reuters.com

Russia, China, and Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean soon - RIA

Russia plans to hold joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, the RIA news agency cited Moscow's ambassador to Tehran as saying on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

S
India Struggles With Its Strategy to Becoming a Great Power
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Signalian
Root Causes of the Middle East Crisis
Replies
0
Views
1K
Signalian
Signalian
Champion_Usmani
An Assessment of Kashmir Tangle - Brigadier (r) Asif Haroon Raja
Replies
2
Views
653
Indian wonk
Indian wonk
Ceylal
ALGERIA AND MOROCCO THE NEXT ARE THEY THE NEXT TARGET?
Replies
10
Views
1K
Ceylal
Ceylal
Solomon2
Debunking 25 left-wing and Arab myths from a left-wing Arab perspective
Replies
8
Views
682
Taimur Khurram
Taimur Khurram

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom