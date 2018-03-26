China, Russia, Iran. The powerful Tri Partite coalition.

Tai Hai Chen
Russian mainland spans 8,000+ km. Chinese mainland spans 4,000+ km. Iranian mainland spans 2,000+ km. Combined population one and a half billion. 3 aircraft carriers. On top of that, none of the 3 has ever been conquered by a foreign power.
Russia, China, and Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean soon - RIA
Russia plans to hold joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, the RIA news agency cited Moscow's ambassador to Tehran as saying on Monday.
