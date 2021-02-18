What's new

China-Russia-Iran alliance

About 15 years ago, I came out independently that China-Russia-Iran will form an alliance, in not so long future. That was around 2007. That time, I was bashed by everyone in a lot of forum. Later, I realized Zbigniew Brzezinski has written of it 1997, and thought of it as number one dangerous scenario for USA.

On retrospect, I am very proud that I made that prediction. It put me on the league of serious thinker, even though I have no access to all the classified materials that they had.

On 2022, China-Russia-Iran formally formed an alliance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1376604351343431680
 

About 15 years ago, I came out independently that China-Russia-Iran will form an alliance, in not so long future. That was around 2007. That time, I was bashed by everyone in a lot of forum. Later, I realized Zbigniew Brzezinski has written of it 1997, and thought of it as number one dangerous scenario for USA.

On retrospect, I am very proud that I made that prediction. It put me on the league of serious thinker, even though I have no access to all the classified materials that they had.

On 2022, China-Russia-Iran formally formed an alliance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1376604351343431680
This is not a dengerous coalition. The coalition that could form against it could be 100 times stronger
 
My other prediction

1. USA will break apart. Before USA goes down, she will not go silently as per USSR. She will ushered war (especially covid style bio-weapon) and sufferings. Many people will die.

2. Muslim will be more secular as Muslim nations start to pivot away from USA. Then people realized that radical Islam is an USA creation.

3. USA and Israel will start using tactical nuclear weapon on warfare, and branding them as "big conventional weapon". Anyway, tactical nuclear weapon warhead is less than 1kg uranian, the cant be detected post explosion as radiation fallout is little. The only way to detect them is by using a gamma ray detector at the moment of explosion.

4. USA and west will loss technological, financial and military hegemon to China.

The next 100 years will be full of suffereings.
 
You lose the Saudi-axis in this scenario they get. The Gulf (UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia) Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco. then there is another axis in Europe that forms we got the EU( Spain, France, UK,Germany, Italy etc etc) plus none-EU east European countries like Ukraine etc etc. There is the Turko-pakistani axis (Tajikistan, Kazakzstan, Uzbekistan, Krygestan, Azerbaijan, Turkomenistan) Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Albania. Then there is another axis India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand.. Then there is another axis Vietnam, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan. The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and the reamining of the south and central Americas. Such an alliangce.

This alliance will have no chance of winning WW3 if that is what you were thinking..
 
Also, once the last of Pakistan's F-16 is retired, Pakistan is fully free from American influence and 100% into the anti America camp.
You lose the Saudi-axis in this scenario they get. The Gulf (UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia) Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco. then there is another axis in Europe that forms we got the EU( Spain, France, UK,Germany, Italy etc etc) plus none-EU east European countries like Ukraine etc etc. There is the Turko-pakistani axis (Tajikistan, Kazakzstan, Uzbekistan, Krygestan, Azerbaijan, Turkomenistan) Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Albania. Then there is another axis India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand.. Then there is another axis Vietnam, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan. The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and the reamining of the south and central Americas. Such an alliangce.

This alliance will have no chance of winning WW3 if that is what you were thinking..
China and Russia have nuclear weapons. Whatever alliance you can think of don't dare attack China, Russia, Iran.
 
Once Iran China Russia in alliance, no way West can defeat them.

There is a great significant of this. China formally friend of Shia. That is to say Shia will support Chinese on all Islam issues.
 
Also, once the last of Pakistan's F-16 is retired, Pakistan is fully free from American influence and 100% into the anti America camp.


China and Russia have nuclear weapons. Whatever alliance you can think of don't dare attack China, Russia, Iran.
Not really. If the war started due to some natural disaster and all gloves goes off this allaince will be eaten alive
 
Not really. If the war started due to some natural disaster and all gloves goes off this allaince will be eaten alive
American public would not tolerate losing millions of American service men and women to fight China Russia Iran. Hell, America has been utterly trashed by Chinese bio weapon called COVID-19.
 
American public would not tolerate losing millions of American service men and women to fight China Russia Iran. Hell, America has been utterly trashed by Chinese bio weapon called COVID-19.
What? we are talking about an all out world war 3. Nobody thinks about dying at that time once that first bullet goes off death is guaraanted. It is an apocalyptic event. They are honestly gonna get trashed badly. They will get outnumbered, out-gunned and circled. They will put up some fight but it is basically the world against 3 countries it is not exactly a fair fight
 
What? we are talking about an all out world war 3. Nobody thinks about dying at that time once that first bullet goes off death is guaraanted. It is an apocalyptic event. They are honestly gonna get trashed badly
The only likely alliance with America are Britain and Australia. Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Gulf countries, India won't join such an alliance.
 
Just extend the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan a 1000 hundreds km to South Pars in Persian Gulf. China will have the the energy security.

1617173783134.png
 
The only likely alliance with America is Britain and Australia. Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Gulf countries won't join such an alliance.
NATO, Turko Axis, Arab Nato, Latino Nato and Asean nato etc etc all will join up and form an alliance. Some of them are not opposed to as per say China while others are oppose to china and some are oppose to Iran while others are oppose to Russia so you will have interests aligning. They already have an alliance in these lines the mentioned countries have an alliance one way or another whether it is via others or solely but eventually they will band together if push comes to shove and if pushed to much. they will make it into military pact allaince to safe the world order
 
NATO, Turko Axis, Arab Nato, Latino Nato and Asean nato etc etc all will join up and form an alliance. Some of them are not opposed to as per say China while others are oppose to china and some are oppose to Iran while others are oppose to Russia so you will have interests aligning. They already have an alliance in these lines the mentioned countries have an alliance one way or another whether it is via others or solely
America has been bullying the world for decades. The only 2 countries that MIGHT help America are Britain and Australia. No other country will help America. They switch sides to China in the event of war.
 
America has been bullying the world for decades. The only 2 countries that MIGHT help America are Britain and Australia. No other country will help America. They switch sides to China in the event of war.
I don't think so. It can only happen if China etblishes good relations with these said countries they might look the other way but it is unlikely here. Due to CCP being feared for being another potential mongol empire scare on history. The Chinese are extremely heavy handed hence China could commit alot crimes and The reason for most joining would be that China is unpredictable and they resemble the mongol empire and once they get out China they will commit unheard of atrocities. China is unfortunately not a good alternative to the US.. They are heavy handed not good for dealing with the world. An Iran allaince will only weaken China. It should stay away from that and instead form a much stronger allaince that is the only way but Russia is not as strong as the soviet era and the bulk of this alliance will come from China and Russia might not even join this allaince as they see themselves being part of Europe
 
