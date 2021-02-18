China-Russia-Iran alliance

Tai Hai Chen said: America has been bullying the world for decades. The only 2 countries that MIGHT help America are Britain and Australia. No other country will help America. They switch sides to China in the event of war. Click to expand...

I don't think so. It can only happen if China etblishes good relations with these said countries they might look the other way but it is unlikely here. Due to CCP being feared for being another potential mongol empire scare on history. The Chinese are extremely heavy handed hence China could commit alot crimes and The reason for most joining would be that China is unpredictable and they resemble the mongol empire and once they get out China they will commit unheard of atrocities. China is unfortunately not a good alternative to the US.. They are heavy handed not good for dealing with the world. An Iran allaince will only weaken China. It should stay away from that and instead form a much stronger allaince that is the only way but Russia is not as strong as the soviet era and the bulk of this alliance will come from China and Russia might not even join this allaince as they see themselves being part of Europe