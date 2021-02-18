China-Russia-Iran alliance

About 15 years ago, I came out independently that China-Russia-Iran will form an alliance, in not so long future. That was around 2007. That time, I was bashed by everyone in a lot of forum. Later, I realized Zbigniew Brzezinski has written of it 1997, and thought of it as number one dangerous scenario for USA.
On retrospect, I am very proud that I made that prediction. It put me on the league of serious thinker, even though I have no access to all the classified materials that they had.
On 2022, China-Russia-Iran formally formed an alliance.
On retrospect, I am very proud that I made that prediction. It put me on the league of serious thinker, even though I have no access to all the classified materials that they had.
On 2022, China-Russia-Iran formally formed an alliance.
Attachments
-
56.3 KB Views: 2