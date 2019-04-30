China, Russia in favor of ASEAN summit on Myanmar: Minister ​

China, Russia in favor of ASEAN summit on Myanmar: Minister The Chinese government has said it agrees with the Indonesian position that all parties in Myanmar should seek a political settlement within the ASEAN framework.

Dian SeptiariThe Jakarta PostPREMIUMJakarta / Fri, April 2, 2021 / 09:57 pmIndonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi (left) talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Fujian, China, on Friday. The two ministers discussed the latest developments in post-coup Myanmar, among other issues. (Twitter/@Menlu_RI)China and Russia have expressed support for Indonesia’s proposal that a high-level ASEAN meeting be held to address the situation in post-coup Myanmar, Indonesia’s foreign minister has said, as Myanmar’s military continues to kill citizens. Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Fujian, China, on Friday to discuss the latest developments in Myanmar, among other issues.Speaking to journalists after the meeting, she said both ministers shared deep concern about the Myanmar military’s use of violence against citizens. They urged the military to stop the violence and open dialogue. “China has supported [ASEAN’s] efforts and offers to help Myanmar, including support for President [Joko] Jokowi [Widodo’s] initiative to hold an ASEAN summit,” Retno said on Friday. Foreign...