China, Russia continue to fight Color Revolution, disinformation, safeguard political security: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China and Russia will continue to cooperate in fighting the Color Revolution, disinformation, and safeguard political security together in 2021, which marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.Wang made the remarks in response to a Russian reporter from TASS who asked the first question among foreign correspondents, at a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress.In the face of the once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic, China and Russia have stood shoulder to shoulder and worked closely to combat both the coronavirus and the "political virus", Wang said, noting that China and Russia standing together will remain a pillar of world peace and stability."The more unstable the world is, the greater the need for carrying forward China-Russia cooperation," Wang said. He said China and Russia should be each other's strategic support, development opportunity, and global partner, as this is both an experience gained from history and an imperative under the current circumstances.According to Wang, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia. The two countries have agreed to renew the treaty and inject new meaning to it in the new era, Wang said."This is a milestone in China-Russia relations and, more importantly, a new starting point," Wang said.The two sides will carry forward the spirit of friendship and win-win cooperation embodied by the treaty, keep up the momentum, generate new dynamism, and further expand, broaden and deepen the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Wang noted.Wang said that China and Russia will set an example of strategic mutual trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, people-to-people connectivity, and equity and justice.Wang said, noting that"We will deepen theupgrade economic, trade and investment cooperation, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as scientific and technological innovation and the digital economy," the Foreign Minister said.The two countries will also jointly uphold multilateralism, the authority of the United Nations, international law and basic norms governing international relations, and global strategic stability.