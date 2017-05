Guo Bozhi, is appointed by COMAC. The board of directors of the joint venture company consists of eight people, four from China and four from russia.The Sino Russian long-range wide bodied aircraft is a major strategic cooperation project in the high-tech field under the background of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia. In June 25, 2016, under the testimony of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, the COMAC and UAC signed a joint venture contract . Based on the principle of "equal cooperation, complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win results", and adhere to the joint development, international cooperation and international standards. the joint venture company has completed the business registration procedures, and obtained a business license. The name of the joint venture company is China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Co., Ltd (CRAIC) which is located in Shanghai and start to work today.according to CCTV, the new generation plane has 280 seats, wide body, and 12000 km flying range , will enter service in 10 years´╝î maybe c929.