Russia and China should be viewed as 'one alliance' in the Arctic, U.K. defense official warns









Russia and China's warming relations in the Arctic are the largest threat to security in the region, a British defense official said Thursday, in a break from those who view Moscow and Beijing as separate actors.

“We cannot distinguish much, as you have arguably two power competitors there, in the American perspective, they should be treated as one alliance,”

“You can see this alliance developing, getting strong and stronger, and like I say, I really worry that there is this split, this schism, between the way that China and Russia will do international business, versus the West,” he added.