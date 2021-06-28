What's new

China rolls out first renewable energy sky train, costs only one-eighth of regular subway

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,907
1
75,002
Country
China
Location
China
China rolls out first renewable energy sky train, costs only one-eighth of regular subway

A glass-bottom sky train of China's first renewable energy-suspension railway demonstration line rolled off in southwest China's Chengdu on June 26. The sky train has glass paneling on three sides, offering passengers on board a stunning 270-degree view. The maximum capacity of one carriage is 120 people. Driven by new energy resources, the sky train is greener and more economical.

According to its developer, the train tops out at 80 kilometers per hour and costs only about one-sixth to one-eighth of a regular subway.

 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,933
-39
58,009
Country
China
Location
China
The cost saving is good but it looks dangerous when there is a power failure. Passenger can't even walk out by themselves to escape any disaster. But the affordable price tag will be good for developing countries who don't have much choice but need infrastructure and space saving to develop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom