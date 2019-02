China rises to third spot in global think tank list

By Yang Yang | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2019-02-01A bird's-eye view of the central business district in Beijing. [Photo/VCG], according to a report on global think tank released on Thursday.With 507 think tanks, China ranked third in the list of countries with the highest number of think tanks, thesaid., respectively, the report by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program said.A total of 8,162 think tanks catalogued in the TTCSP's Global Think Tank Database participated in the nomination and ranking process, with 2,219 from Central Europe and 1,972 from North America.The think tank establishment rate fell in the US and Europe during the past 12 years, although the global list is still dominated by Europe and the US, the report said.***