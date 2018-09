China reveals its new party line: We're trying to save the world from the US

China accused the U.S. of "trade bullyism practices" that have become "the greatest source of uncertainty and risk for the recovery of the global economy."

Those comments were laid out in a 71-page white paper that carried the Chinese government's response to criticisms it received from the U.S.

"China does not want a trade war, but it is not afraid of one and will fight one if necessary," Beijing said in the paper.