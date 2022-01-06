What's new

China reveals all terrain ,driverless robotic ammunition support vehicles, relieving foot soliders from carrying heavy ammunitions in operations

China reveals all terrain, driverless robotic ammunition support vehicles, relieving foot solider from carrying heavy ammunitions in operations. This video also shows the Chinese PLA Integrated Soldier System , it makes every PLA soldier a scout and a commander, With Grid Reference System every PLA soldier can pinpoint enemy locations via satelite and accurately direct artillery coverage of the location in less than 5 minutes

 
