China reveals all terrain ,driverless robotic ammunition support vehicles, relieving foot soliders from carrying heavy ammunitions in operations

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 42,641
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
China reveals all terrain, driverless robotic ammunition support vehicles, relieving foot solider from carrying heavy ammunitions in operations. This video also shows the Chinese PLA Integrated Soldier System , it makes every PLA soldier a scout and a commander, With Grid Reference System every PLA soldier can pinpoint enemy locations via satelite and accurately direct artillery coverage of the location in less than 5 minutes