China responds to Russian pushback against Western attempt to dominate world

China agrees with Russia that the West’s desire for a dominant position on the world stage is unacceptable, and the two countries must work together for “mutual development,” Beijing said on Tuesday.Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a briefing, following a claim on Monday from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the WestZhao said on Tuesday.According to Zhao, Beijing wants to work alongside Moscow to ensure that diplomacy continues to follow international norms, using the UN platform.he added.Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing intends to maintain mutually beneficial relations with Moscow.he said, stating that the two countries would work together for peace and stability.In a video call earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed defense and the economy, and agreed on a new project for developing shared financial structures to deepen economic ties outside the influence of other foreign states