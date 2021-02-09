China reports US initiated 81% global armed conflicts

China Society for Human Rights Studies maps US involvement in foreign lands, its 'damaging effect' in its report

Riyaz Ul Khaliq |09.04.2021A China's human rights group in a report released on Friday blamed the US for repeatedly waging wars in foreign lands under the banner of "humanitarian intervention," and added that from the end of World War II to 2001, it has "initiated 81% of armed conflicts in the world."In a report, "Severe humanitarian disasters caused by US aggressive wars against foreign countries," the China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS) said the US foreign wars have "caused massive loss of military lives, serious civilian casualties as well as property damage, leading to horrific humanitarian disasters.""The selfishness and hypocrisy of the United States have also been fully exposed through these foreign wars," the report alleged.It is one of several such reports released by Beijing in recent times amid tensions with Washington.The report mapped wars in Korea, Vietnam, Gulf, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria where the US was directly involved and "caused enormous humanitarian tragedies."From the end of WWII in 1945 to 2001, said the report, "among the 248-armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions of the world, 201 were initiated by the US, accounting for 81% of the total number.""Most of the wars of aggression waged by the US have been unilateralist actions, and some of these wars were even opposed by its own allies... The selfishness and hypocrisy of the US have also been fully exposed through these foreign wars," it said.According to the report, Washington intervened "directly or indirectly in other countries' affairs by supporting proxy wars, inciting anti-government insurgencies, carrying out assassinations, providing weapons and ammunition, and training anti-government armed forces, which have caused serious harm to the social stability and public security of the relevant countries.""These wars have directly led to humanitarian disasters in the war-affected countries, such as personnel casualties, damage to facilities, production stagnation, and especially unnecessary civilian casualties," it said."In the war-affected areas, people died in their homes, markets, and streets, they were killed by bombs, bullets, improvised explosive devices, and drones, and they lost their lives during airstrikes launched by the US forces, raids launched by their government forces, terrorist and extremist massacres, and domestic riots," it added.