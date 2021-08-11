What's new

China reports robust semiconductor industry growth despite US sanctions

China's silicon industry is going gangbusters!

Remember the US ban on satellites and space cooperation and now China does more space launches than the US and has its own Space Station? lol

The same thing is happening with China's chip sector.

US tech war is creating a very wide and very deep industry that "will grow rapidly in the next decade and by 2030 will become a world champion in semiconductor manufacturing, seizing a 24% global market share, as previously predicted by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)."

Although some of its key semiconductor industry players were put on the Entity List by the US government since 2019, China managed to register double-digit growth in the revenues of all of its semiconductor sub-sectors in 2020, pushing up global market shares to challenge Taiwan and the US, according to several recent reports.

If the robust growth continues, China's semiconductor industry will grow rapidly in the next decade and by 2030 will become a world champion in semiconductor manufacturing, seizing a 24% global market share, as previously predicted by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

According to an SIA blog, the semiconductor industry in China grew 30.6% in 2020 to reach $39.8 billion in total sales, representing robust annual growth of 36%, 23%, 32%, and 23% for the fabless, IDM, foundry, and OSAT sectors, respectively.

China registered 9% of the global semiconductor market share in 2020, surpassing that of Taiwan for the second year in a row. It is likely to overtake Japan and Europe soon, as the global market shares of the semiconductor industry in the two major economies both stood at 10%.

China's fabless semiconductor sub-segment ranked third after the US and Taiwan, taking 16% of the global market share, up from 10% in 2015, even though it was subject to tightened chip export control restrictions.
 
That‘s why Chinese are so scary to its adversary. The sanctions from the West can bring a lot of countries to their knees, but not China. Financial resource, human capital and political will, given the time, China has everything needed to stand on its own feet.

Chairman Mao said in 1949: 封锁吧封锁十年八年，中国的一切问题都解决了。
 
