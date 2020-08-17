/ Register

  • Monday, August 17, 2020

China reports no new local coronavirus cases

Discussion in 'COVID-19 Coronavirus' started by beijingwalker, Aug 17, 2020 at 10:24 PM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    China reported no new local coronavirus cases
    AUGUST 17, 2020 / 8:54 AM /

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported no new local coronavirus cases in the western region of Xinjiang on Aug. 16, according to national data, marking the first time the area’s case count was zero since mid-July.

    It marks a new low number for Xinjiang, which had become a hotbed for the virus as cases surged.


    China reported on Monday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 16, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

    All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...or-aug-16-no-new-xinjiang-cases-idUSKCN25D02J
     
