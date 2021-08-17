Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
China reports highest number of Covid-19 cases in over a month
The 38 domestically transmitted cases centred on Inner Mongolia and Gansu and were the largest number seen since September 20
www.scmp.com
- The local authorities have stepped up their alert levels and urged National Day tourists who visited the affected areas to get tested
China reported 38 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases for Friday, the highest daily total since the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant last month.
The latest infections, including one asymptomatic case, were mainly concentrated in the north and northwest of the country.
It is the highest number of new cases since September 20, when 42 new domestic transmissions were recorded in Fujian in the southeast of the country.